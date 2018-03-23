Letter to the Editor: Why, governor?

To the editor:

I hope Gov. Kate Brown vetoes Senate Bill 1528 but a part of me would love to hear her reason for signing it. The state's own revenue forecast predicts a surplus of $145 million for our current state budget — and that was when state economists were factoring in a full connection to recent changes in federal tax law.

Part of the reason Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was to provide tax relief for small-business owners like me to increase hiring and employee compensation, and to make capital purchases to expand my enterprise. Why would Oregon want to be outdone by the feds in how we treat our small businesses? Why, governor?



Vince Vann

The Dalles