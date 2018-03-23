Looking Back on March 25, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

All the money the urban renewal agency can ever collect is $36.8 million, the agency board agreed Tuesday. The board will recommend that amount to The Dalles City Council, which has the final say on the matter.

Seventeen years ago the Oregon State Police office in The Dalles numbered 21 troopers and officers; today that number is down to 15 — two of them rookies — and the agency is leaning heavily on county and city police assistance for many local highways.

Clean. Classic. Complete. Cathie Poisel repeats these words like a mantra, describing the process it takes to put a keepsake scrapbook together.

Poisel will be teaching these adult craft classes for the Northern Wasco County Park and Recreation District, starting April 2.

While schools were out over spring break, an alternative education program (New Trails Community Service Corps) for Wasco and Hood River county youth, was in session, putting up new playground equipment at Chenowith Elementary School.

Bunco, a dice game played in groups of 12 people, is set to hit the Mid-Columbia in a tournament Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

40 years ago – 1978

Fifty-three years ago the first community sunrise Easter Service at Pulpit Rock on E. 12th Street, just south of The Dalles High School, was held under auspices of Commandery No. 13 of the Knights Templar (KT), one of the family of Masonic orders in The Dalles. At the time no pledge of future sunrise services was made but the early morning Easter rites in 1925 were destined to continue to the present day always under some form of Masonic auspices. The services to begin Sunday at 6:45 a.m. will be sponsored by the Masonic Lodge jointly with The Dalles Ministerial Association, which has frequently been a participant.

The Oregon Fire Marshals Association will hold its annual meeting in The Dalles at the Portage Inn Monday through Wednesday. The Dalles Fire Marshal Jerry Underhill said the meeting should attract between 75 and 100 fire marshals.

By David L. Langford, UPI Senior Editor — Broke and frustrated coal miners apparently decided to give their families an Easter present Friday and end a 109-day strike that had much of the nation in its grip.

The city of The Dalles and The Dalles High School Band have been asked to participate in the annual Rose Festival Parade in Portland this year.

60 years ago – 1958

Payrolls of Oregon’s forest industry could be increased more than $100,000,000 per year through more diversified utilization, members and guests of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce were assured at yesterday’s luncheon forum meeting by W. D. Hagenstein of Portland, executive vice president, Industrial Forestry association.

First report luncheon of co-chairmen, captains and team members in the six business groups of chamber’s budget campaign to finance the “Keep The Dalles Growing” program will be held at noon tomorrow in the basement room of the PP & L building, it was announced today by Virgil G. Kelly and A. M. Thrasher, general co-chairmen.

Democratic candidate for governor Lew Wallace of Portland said here last night that economy in government and not any new form of taxes is needed in Oregon.

PORTLAND (UP) — The state has recovered more than $129,000 from persons who were receiving welfare benefits illegally from the Multnomah County welfare board, Roy K. Terry, chief counsel of the attorney general’s welfare recovery team, said today.

WASHINGTON (UP) — Secretary of State John Foster Dulles today flatly rejected Moscow terms for a summit meeting as far too high a price for the Free World to pay. Dulles said Soviet notes regarding a summit meeting are becoming increasingly harsh. In a note delivered to the U.S. Monday, Moscow held firm on its previous demands on a summit meeting.

80 years ago – 1938

Time for pleading by Dave Rutz, husky teamster leader indicted for malicious injury to five tractors here, was set for tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. by Circuit Judge Fred W. Wilson, following arraignment this morning.

A “misunderstanding” about counsel existed, Rutz told Judge Wilson. “I had understood that Mr. Robinson, my attorney, had arranged with Francis Galloway to represent me, but Mr. Galloway told me no financial arrangement had been made,” Rutz said.

MEDFORD, Ore., March 25. (UP) — Medford police had a prisoner in custody on an automobile theft charge today, but they were unable to fully identify him and he could give little help. His name was Iva Dmitry Alexander Barietiensky, alias John Radcliffe, about 35.

He was brought here secretly last week from Santa Barbara, Cal., by Sheriff Syd I. Brown, on a charge of disappearing with a car owned by Paul E. Bailey, with whom the prisoner roomed while working here last November. Authorities here said their man was an intelligent cosmopolite and a master of six languages, but that he apparently was suffering from amnesia, which he attributed to a World war air raid in London.

PORTLAND, March 25. (UP) — A very rare word—fair—was contained in the daily report of the weather bureau today.

100 years ago – 1918

W. F. Hulls, head of the mechanical department of the O.W. R. & N. company in The Dalles, was instantly killed this afternoon when he was struck by a switch engine at the water tank immediately east of the passenger station. Mr. Hulls was superintending the repair of water pipes under the track, and was between the rails. He did not hear the engine, which backed toward him, approaching.

The report which was circulated in The Dalles today to the effect that the Allies had captured thousands of Germans in a counter-offensive is without foundation. The rumor first came to The Dalles over the “railroad wire.”

WITH THE AMERICAN ARMY IN FRANCE, March 24. — No American regiments have participated with the British in meeting the German offensive, it was stated authoritatively here today. American soldiers on the Toul front were indignant when the German official wireless statements regarding the defeat of a Franco-American reserve force was picked up.

CHICAGO, March 25. — Fred Fulton and Jess Willard have signed an agreement to meet July 4 in a battle for the heavyweight championship. The place for staging the fight has not been selected as yet.

LONDON, March 25. — The war office announced tonight that the British had been pressed back at several places south of Peronne, sustaining heavy losses of men and war materials, including a number of tanks. The Germans have captured Nesle and Guiscard.