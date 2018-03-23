Northridge Electric claims net title

Golfers representing Northridge Electric combined for a net score of 42.6 to capture first place at the inaugural Columbia Gorge Hustler Golf Tournament played last weekend at The Dalles Country Club.

In the photo are, from left to right, Ryan Johnson, Mike Wilbur, Ryan Young and Bryce Young.

In all, the fundraiser tournament attracted 17 teams for gross and net divisions, with gift certificates offered for the top teams. Later that night, there was a prime rib dinner, George Fox University football coach Chris Casey gave a motivational speech and attendees participated in an auction, where more than $11,000 was raised to help offset costs during the summer baseball season.

The Dalles High School baseball coach Steve Sugg credited his wife Amy, along with Dena Honald, and many others for volunteering and organizing this event, which is said to be an ongoing venture. To donate to the baseball program, call Sugg at 541-980-4594. Sugg announced that the varsity baseball team is still selling oranges and grapefruit, and there will be other fundraisers through the spring and summer.