For the Record for March 25, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday March 25, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 21, 10:56 p.m. – Crew responded to West 13th and Meek streets on a report of an unauthorized burning. No further information was made available regarding this incident.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the high school Wednesday morning after a caller reported a small dog was located on the property. The dog was found and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 300 block of West 3rd Street after an employee reported a suspect fled without paying for gas.

Ewell Ray Kelso, 74, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of post-prison violations.

Police responded to the 2500 block of West 6th Street Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported a male subject slit his wrist. Subject was taken to the hospital by medics and the incident was logged.

Police responded to the hospital Wednesday evening after staff reported a patient was being aggressive and ripped his IV out. Subject calmed down when officers arrived and was given medication to relax. The incident was logged.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Pomona Street and is accused of interference with a police officer, violation of a restraining order, and two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street early Thursday morning after a caller reported her son was smashing things in the home.

Contact was made with the mother and son who were involved in a verbal dispute. The son did admit to punching a wall and was warned of his conduct.

Wasco County

Deputies were alerted to burglary alarm from a business in Wamic Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after the alarm company notified that this was an employee error and there was no emergency.

Deputy responded to State Road in Mosier Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported observing a vehicle weaving all over the road. Vehicle was located and stopped for a possible intoxicated driver. Driver advised he was site seeing on his way home. Driver was determined to not be impaired and released.