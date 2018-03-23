Sherman’s offense is clicking at a prolific pace

Trey Homer put the No. 3-ranked and undefeated Sherman Huskies on his back and carried them to a decisive victory Thursday in opening-day baseball action at the Iron Triangle Tournament in John Day.

Homer had two hits and five RBIs, but the knockout blow came in the bottom of the fourth inning when he delivered a two-out grand slam that expanded the Husky lead to 10-0 in what became a 13-2 mercy-ruled victory over Bonanza.

Sherman scored two runs in the first frame and added four more to the scoreboard in the second before exploding for seven runs on three hits, three walks and an error.

With Jacob Justesen at third base, Bradley Moe on second and Treve Martin safe at first after a walk, Homer launched the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for his first home run of the year.

Staked to the 10-0 lead, the Huskies tacked on three more runs, as Tyler Jones singled in Diego Valdez, and Cal Homer smacked a two-run double plating Wade Fields and Jones to make it 13-0.

Cal Homer and Treve Martin finished the last inning on the mound to preserve Sherman’s second win of the season.

Brett Troutman got the starting nod and lasted two innings.

The senior right-hander allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk on 42 pitches.

Offensively, the Huskies totaled 10 hits, five going for extra bases, and received five walks.

Moe went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Troutman added a double, a walk, a run and an RBI.

Fields posted a hit, walked and scored twice, Cal Homer had a double, a walk and two RBIs, and Jones went 1 for 1 with a run and an RBI.

Sherman (2-0) has now racked up 23 hits and 12 walks in 10 innings and only six strikeouts so far this season.

The Huskies wrapped up the weekend with games against Homedale, ID. and Harrisburg, through the weekend in John Day.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, the Huskies hit the road for a non-league contest versus Stanfield.