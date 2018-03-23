Students explore hands-on technology

STEM classes at The Dalles Middle School allow students to design and build working roller-coasters, bridges — even civil-war era technology. More than that, students learn how to see failure as an opportunity.

“You will get frustrated in this class,” STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher Jocelyn Paris told her seventh and eighth graders. “It’s important for you to fail in that failure isn’t bad, it’s how you learn.”

Her seventh grade class is in the middle of a project centered on tiny houses after recently designing and building model rollercoasters.

Though the previous projects were frustrating for student Marquies Sagapolutele, who had to do a lot of problem-solving on the fly, he was proud of ultimately creating something to be proud of. “You can let your imagination run wild,” he said.

“It was difficult, but then we kept changing things to make it work better,” said student Sierra Cook about the plethora of things that went wrong with her team’s original ambitious roller-coaster design. They were forced to ditch the plan and make up a new one as they went along.

“You just have to be patient and work with it,” said Cook’s teammate, Lyris Voodre-Grover.

Paris’ STEM class is her favorite “because we do a lot of projects and building … you’re not just on the computer all day,” she said.

Paris’ classes are hands-on and primarily project-based with the intention of giving students the chance to get engaged with the material and figure things out for themselves.

“I want them to be able to solve problems, whatever problem arises,” be it scientific, emotional, or anything else, she said. “I want them to be able to use their brains successfully.” One of Paris’ methods for encouraging that style of learning is partnering with as many of her fellow teachers as she can. That allows her to connect the skills students learn in her class with other subjects they’re studying. For example, she collaborated with a social studies teacher to organize a STEM project where students built a range of civil-war era technology.

“Each subject is not an individual pillar because that’s not how the world works,” Paris said, describing the need to focus on critical thinking.

Paris, who is in her third year at the middle school after teaching a wide-range of grades and subjects in Arizona, became interested in teaching STEM because she “felt like our country is missing essential abilities, especially the newer generation.”

She said STEM classes allow her to integrate a large variety of topics into the curriculum.

Eighth-grader Jesus Aarceo-Dorado had been looking forward to taking Paris’ STEM class, an elective credit, for two years.

“I’m really into math, and it’s great for the career I want, which is mechanical engineering,” he said.

STEM as been highly promoted in recent years as essential to the economy and workforce skills. STEM classes usually cover a variety of subjects and focus on hands-on, real-world-scenario projects that promote technical skills and critical thinking, among other attributes.

The hands-on nature of the class keeps Paris’ students engaged. She encourages that engagement by setting the bar high for each student based on where they are when they start.

“They know there are expectations in here,” she said, and those expectations give the students the drive to exceed.

And exceeding in Paris’ class doesn’t mean just following directions and doing the project successfully.

Paris doesn’t lecture and rarely gives directions—her yearbook quote is, “I don’t know, figure it out.”

Instead of directly telling her students how to do something or why something doesn’t work, she stands by them while they look closely at the problem and work through it.

She focuses on teaching students how to handle setbacks without being defeated. Her goal is to motivate them to problem-solve and keep trying.

“It’s important to be there for support and give them the tools they need to get through a tough moment,” she said.

Paris added that most of her teaching comes in small moments, such as conversations held during a time of frustration and small breakthroughs.

“A lot of people are so concerned with failure, of not succeeding the first time, that they overlook the opportunities that being wrong can give you,” she said.

Following every project, Paris has her students answer reflection questions, which typically include a cartoon at the end and a couple sentences to say what the cartoon means.

She recently gave them a cartoon featuring a straight road with “success” at the end, alongside another, broken-down road filled with roadblocks, with the same “success” at the end.

“They all got it,” she said.