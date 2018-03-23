TD girls score third place at Big River Invite Golfers show 33-stroke improvement in second tournament

The Dalles head coach Amy Wilson knew her team could improve their collective scores.

A few days of practice cemented her claims.

From Tuesday’s tournament-opening score of 521, The Dalles girls’ golf team combined to drop 33 strokes off its total for a 488 and third-place honors at the Big River Invitational in Umatilla.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of each one of my players,” Wilson said. “These ladies work so hard and have the best attitudes. We couldn’t have a better group to represent The Dalles High School, on and off the golf course.”

Following her team-best 120 at the Riverhawk Invitational, Samantha Stansbury ended Thursday’s action with another 120, and Lydia Evans shot a 114 to lead her squad, an 11-stroke drop from Tuesday.

Eliana Ortega showed the biggest improvement of the team by shaving 18 shots from her previous score, going from 141 to 123.

Bella Evans finished her tournament round at 131 and Jaeden Biehn posted a 136, which was 14 strokes ahead of the pace she set on Tuesday.

“Eliana made a huge improvement over the last tournament and Jaeden made a smart adjustment in the middle of her round, choosing to tee off with an iron rather than her driver, and she immediately saw positive results,” Wilson said. “Sam and Bella were consistent and definitely helped secure that third-place spot. Lydia blew me away by putting everything she’s been working on to shoot her personal-best score.”

With those score drops, The Dalles ended action in third place as Hermiston claimed its tournament title with a team tally of 405, 38 shots ahead of second-place La Grande (443).

Grandview, Wash. placed fourth its 514, and Pendleton only had three players for an incomplete team score.

On the individual side, Pendleton’s Megan George and Hermiston’s Grace Blackhurst ended their round deadlocked at 89, so earning medalist recognition came down to a playoff, which George captured after one hole.

Up next, TD heads to Pendleton for the Wildhorse Invitational starting at noon on Monday, April 2.