Crosstalk: Congress blew it on budget deal

The idiots in Congress are driving this nation into the ground and its appears that the only way to stop this madness is to enact term limits.

Last week, both parties came up with a really terrific plan to spend $1.3 trillion — and that only covers the remaining half of this fiscal year. The 2,232-page spending measure was rightfully described by Fox News host Laura Ingraham as a “business as usual spend-o-rama.”

The House and Senate increased their own budgets in the omnibus spending package.

The legislation boosts the Senate budget to $919.9 million, up $48.8 million from fiscal year 2017, according to the congressional summary of the bill.

Meanwhile, the House increased its budget to $1.2 billion, which is $10.9 million above 2017 levels.

What in the (word not allowed) is anyone even associated with Congress getting a raise for? The career politicians in the House and Senate can’t even pass a spending bill for a full year, or give up pork projects in the interest of national solvency.

“For perspective,” noted Investor’s Business Daily, “until 1991, the entire budget of the federal government for the whole year was less than $1.3 trillion.”

If you want to raise your blood pressure, visit www.usdebtclock.org and watch the numbers clicking upward. The national debt now tops $21 trillion and every baby born in the U.S. today owes $64,269 as his or her citizen share. How egregious is that?

The crux of the problem is that politicians know that they must bring home benefits to stay in office. They know that if real budget reductions are enacted, public employee unions and people receiving government assistance will mount an outcry. Their phones and email inboxes will be flooded with angry messages.

The root of the problem lies with “We the People,” who now vote for our own selfish interests. Benjamin Franklin rightfully said: “When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.”

Proponents of the spending bill laud the fact that it took President Donald Trump twice as long as his predecessor to rack up his first trillion in deficit spending. What’s not to like about that?

Never mind that the national debt is up to historic levels because the government has long been spending more money than it rakes in. And debt to fuel public consumption – Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid – only presents advantages to the current generation.

Given that national debt is growing faster than the American population, it is important for people to understand the effects:

• As the debt per capita increases, the likelihood of the government defaulting on its debt service raises the price on treasury securities to attract new investors. That reduces the amount of tax revenue available to spend on other government services because more will have to be paid out as interest on the national debt. That lowers the standard of living for many Americans as less money is available for economic enhancement projects.

• When the rate offered on treasury securities goes up, corporations operating in the U.S. are viewed as riskier, which increases the price of newly issued bonds. That results in the price of products going up to cover the added debt service, so inflation occurs and everyone pays more for goods.

• The cost of borrowing money goes up because the lending market is directly tied to the short-term interest rates set by the Federal Reserve and the yield offered on treasury securities. Higher interest rates stall the housing market and lower property values.

• As the price of securities goes up, riskier investments, such as corporate debt, lose appeal. Corporations begin having a difficult time generating pre-tax income to offer a high enough risk premium on bonds and stock dividends to justify an investment. That reduces the size of the private sector, which actually pays the bills.

• Most importantly, the U.S. loses social economic and political power as it risks defaulting on the money it has borrowed. Debt then becomes a national security issue.

America needs to clean up its act. We owe it to our children and grandchildren.

— RaeLynn Ricarte