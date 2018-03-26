High school concepts unveiled

Citizens came up with three concepts for locating a new high school on the Wahtonka property last week, two placing it on the site of the current Wahtonka school and one going on the hillside across the street.

In the second of four meetings of the high school master planning committee last Wednesday, participants were broken out into three teams and asked to conceptualize a rough layout for a new 160,000-square-foot, roughly $64 million high school.

Having the school building serve as a windbreak for a reoriented track, and taking advantage of natural light were the driving factors in the two concepts that placed the new school where the existing Wahtonka building is.

Of the two concepts that were placed on the current Wahtonka school, one created a fully enclosed courtyard, while the other had a partially enclosed courtyard.

The third concept, which was created by a group with several high school students on it, located the proposed building on the hillside property south of West 10th Street from Wahtonka.

That group was motivated by preserving the athletic fields on the Wahtonka site and also providing a “wow” factor for the town by putting the new school in a visible hillside location.

Richard Higgins, principal of BLRB Architects, which exclusively builds K-12 schools, is serving as meeting facilitator.

He cautioned that the hillside concept carried a lot of unknowns, including problematic access because the site is steep at the bottom, and possible soil issues.

Some parking for the hillside school was across the street on the Wahtonka side, but Ernie Blatz, a school board member, said some other school property near the hillside site could potentially be used for parking.

High school teacher Phil Brady is a champion of the hillside concept, and said the earth there is a soft soil, so excavation should not be a problem. Another person noted that soft soils meant that stability could be a problem.

The high school master planning committee is meeting as North Wasco County School District 21 prepares to ask voters in November to approve a 50-year bonding authority that would allow the district to levy $235 million to replace or repair every school in the district.

The money would be levied over time, as needed, with plans to build a new school every five years, and the property tax rate would never exceed $2.99 per $1,000 of property value.

The district’s existing buildings, except the middle school, are in poor shape, undersized, expensive to maintain and not conducive to modern teaching.

The high school is 77 years old, while Chenowith is 64 years old, Colonel Wright Elementary is 93 years old and Dry Hollow Elementary is 57 years old.

A concern about the hillside concept was that it was not expandable. But others noted that a new high school would be more efficiently designed, such that even though it would be only slightly larger than the current 153,000-square-foot building, it could accommodate 1,035 students. The current high school has 800 students.

A facilities planning process last year, also overseen by Higgins, concluded that replacing the high school was the community’s first priority, and the preferred site was the Wahtonka campus in the 3600 block of West 10th Street.

In all, that school-owned piece of property, which includes Chenowith Elementary, is 29 acres. It was erroneously described by officials previously as having 49 acres.

The school district also owns about four acres south of Wahtonka School. The district administration office is housed there now and that is the location of the proposed hillside concept.

Higgins started the meeting by giving a demonstration of the conceptualization process, in which each team had to-scale “puzzle pieces” depicting all the areas of the school, from small, medium and large classrooms to gyms, band rooms, cafeteria, library, auditorium and administrative space.

He formed his puzzle pieces in a tight area on the currently bare part of the Wahtonka property near the corner of 10th and Hostetler, leaving both the current track and Wahtonka School intact. He said his concept was only an example of the process, and encouraged the others to pursue their own concepts.

The groups split off and began working. One adult said she’d been listening to comments in the group with students, and one student had said of a new high school, “It doesn’t have to be pretty, it just has to work.”

As the groups began evaluating each other’s concepts, student Lindsi Logue said windows in gyms were a negative, “because when you have sunlight during a game, it hurts your eyes.”

She also said having classrooms away from band was a plus, since at the high school, teachers with classrooms near band “can’t even talk over the music.”

Others noted that the current music rooms have virtually no soundproofing and are well below modern standards.

Parking requirements – one parking spot for every 1,000 square feet of space — mean the new school would have 160 parking spaces.

The teams had to include parking space and create roads in and out of the campus.

School board Chair Kathy Ursprung said she realized that the high school is the centerpiece of the project, but the district was also hoping to have all its athletic fields in one location.

Higgins said that could be done, but it would require moving Chenowith Elementary off the acreage if a high school is placed on that property. Chenowith was selected by the community as the next priority to be replaced after the high school. The proposal is to move it up to the former Chenowith Middle School property.

As for getting from the hillside high school to the athletic fields across the street, Logue said students cross streets all the time to get to the current high school. “We’re high schoolers, we can walk across the road.”

Another member of the group said West 10th was a busy road and he feared it was an invitation to an accident.

In the next meeting, April 12 at 6 p.m. at Fairfield Inn, they will fine tune the concepts.