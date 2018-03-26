Huskies leave John Day with a 2-1 record Sherman gets 13-0 win to wrap up play in mercy-rule fashion

Steamed after a heartbreaking, one-run loss to Homedale, ID., the Sherman Huskies took their frustrations out on Nyssa in a 13-0 mercy-ruled drubbing in final-day baseball action at the 2018 Iron Triangle Tournament Saturday in John Day.

In all, Sherman rapped out 11 hits, six for extra bases, and received four walks and had two batters hit by pitches.

The Huskies had a strong start to this matchup with eight runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter in the opening frame, as Jacob Justesen led off with a double, and later scored on a passed ball.

Bradley Moe and Treve Martin were then issued back-to-back walks to set the table for Brett Troutman, who smacked a Tw-run single, giving the Huskies a 4-0 advantage.

Troutman swiped second base, and Trey Homer rifled an RBI single, Cal Homer reached on an error, and Jacob Shandy was hit by a pitch.

Justesen drove in Trey Homer with another RBI double, Cal Homer scored on an error, and Moe cashed in the final run of the frame with a two-out, RBI double, sending in Shandy, making it an 8-0 cushion.

Trey Homer led off the second with a double and Tyler Jones hit an RBI double to score Homer for the lone run, but the Huskies added a four-run surge in the third to pad their lead.

Diego Valdez kicked off the inning with a single, Justesen followed with his third double to put runners in scoring position. Moe walked to load the bases, Cooper Johnson was hit by a pitch for an RBI that scored Justesen, Chris Ballesteros followed with an RBI walk, and Wade Fields added a two-run double, scoring Moe and Johnson, swelling the lead to 13-0.

The young pitching trio of Cal Homer, Fields, and Jace Troutman combined for 59 pitches and kept Nyssa at bay, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work.

Cal Homer got the start and tossed two scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts for the win.

Justesen went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored and an RBI, Moe added two hits, two walks, two runs and two RBIs, and Trey Homer was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Brett Troutman had a hit, scored a run and drove in two, Fields notched a double and two RBIs, Jones was 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI, and Valdez had a hit and scored a run.

In Thursday’s loss, the Huskies rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Homedale, Idaho scratched across the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk to pick up a 7-6 triumph.

With only one run on the board through the first six frames, Sherman settled in and got the offense going in the seventh on four hits and two walks.

Trey Homer doubled to lead off, and one out later, Fields reached on a walk.

With two outs, Valdez walked to load the bases for Justesen, who singled in Homer.

Up next, Moe hammered a three-run double to left, chasing home Fields, Valdez and Justesen, inching the Huskies to within one run.

With Moe in scoring position, Martin smacked an RBI triple to left centerfield to score Moe, so the Huskies had the lead run at third base with two outs.

The Homedale pitcher recorded the final out on a groundout to shortstop to end the threat.

Moe had a pair of doubles, a run scored and three RBIs, Justesen followed up with a hit, two runs scored and an RBI, and Try Homer went 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Martin and Shandy had a hit each, Valdez and Trey Homer scored a run, and Brett Troutman drove in a run.

Justesen lasted four innings in a starting role and allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit with three strikeouts and five walks for the no-decision on the mound.

Trey Homer came on in relief and tossed 2 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and three walks in the loss. The righty gave up five runs, three earned, on three hits on 59 pitches.

After this successful tournament showing, the resurgent Huskies (3-1 overall), now ranked No. 21 in the tough 2A classification, makes a trip to Stanfield High School for a non-league varsity baseball contest starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3.