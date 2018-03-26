Letter to the Editor: True security is God

To the editor:

The etymology of the word “gun” is a compound of gunnr and hildr, both meaning “war.”

How can people who belong to the greatest war power the world has ever known stay safe from domestic gun violence? Unless Americans can gain control of their tolerance for war, domestic gun violence will never fade away on its own.

“Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” (Luke 6:13) This is what James calls “the Royal Law." (James 2:8) And this is what Jesus meant when he said “Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:31)

Guns and war are incompatible with “Love” and not permissible under the Divine guidance of the Kingdom of Heaven.

“Do not kill” is an absolute command from God, but “you must learn to kill” is an offering from the idols of war and what many are so proud to train their children with. Stop training for war, and domestic gun violence will fade away like a vestige from a dark age.

Our eternal salvation, and temporal security, are from God, not guns.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson