For the Record for March 27, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday March 27, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 22, 11:15 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical service on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after a caller reported a travel trailer was stolen.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a transaction for gas was denied due to a credit card being fraudulent. Incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the high school Thursday morning after administrative staff reported that a student was soliciting a middle school student for nude photos. Police investigated the claims and articulated that no crime occurred. The incident was logged.

Matthew Gordon Sorensen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 2100 block of West 14th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 300 block of Court Street after staff reported they had video of subjects damaging their camera and attempting to gain access to storage rooms. Under investigation.

Police responded to the regional jail Thursday afternoon to server a warrant on an incarcerated subject. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday afternoon after being advised of a weapons denial purchase by state police. Report taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1300 block of East 14th Street and is accused of two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Jose Salvador Vizcaya Trejo, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 800 block of East 11th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.

Kasandria Michelle Harlan, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 100 block of West 13th Street and is accused of harassment.

Daniel Christopher Ingram, 35, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning near Brewery Grade on a local warrant for probation violation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 3600 block of West 13th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported a male suspect came into her home and stole her wallet. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival. A report was taken for first-degree burglary, third-degree robbery, second-degree theft and harassment. The incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Thursday evening after a caller requested a welfare check on a friend who was having a hard time with the loss of a family member. Subject advised he was ok.

Oregon State Police

Andy Rubio, 19, Salem, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of coercion, fourth-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of strangulation.

A female driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and uninsured during a traffic stop early Friday at West 6th and Webber streets. The vehicle was impounded.