Sisterhood on the track

Athletes from the Gorge Roller Girls and Southern Oregon went toe-to-toe in a physical battle Saturday at The Dalles Readiness Center and displayed teamwork and togetherness to secure a 457-134 victory in front of a capacity crowd. Fans were greeted to a pre-bout concert, raffles and free giveaways by the master of ceremony.

Next month, the Roller Girls are expected to be in action once again, so fans can keep tabs on any updates through its official website at www.gorgerollergirls.org. At the Big LeBOUTski Tournament on Feb. 17 in Ridgefield, Wash., the Gorge Roller Girls All Stars won their first tournament in program history and recently earned a spot on the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) rankings at 178th overall.

This was GRG’s first tournament as a full Women’s Flat Track Derby Association team, as prior to that, GRG was an Apprentice League squad. There are more than 1,500 leagues in the world and each league has a number of teams. GRG has broad community sponsorships, including long-time supporters, Double Mountain and Everybody’s Brewing, with the latest sponsor, Freebridge Brewing, hailing from The Dalles.

In June, the organization is scheduled to host its youth instructional camp for boys and girls from 7-13. Kids should bring their own pads and helmet, but skates are provided. if any interested attendee cannot acquire equipment, GRG announced that it will work to get those things to camp entrants.