Vassar earns medalist at Riverhawk Invite

The Dalles golfer Tyler Vassar is familiar with taking home medalist awards, as he captured back-to-back Indian creek Invitational titles as a freshman and sophomore.

Friday, he scored another medalist crown, but did so in impressive fashion with a one-under par 70, 12 strokes ahead of teammate Aidan Telles at the Riverhawk Invitational at The Dalles Country Club.

“Being able to improve by such a margin from previous years really shows me that all the work I put in pays off on the course,” Vassar said. “I have been under par once before in tournament play. Knowing now that I have that capability in me, and I can do it more than once, really gives me confidence for the rest of the season that I can continue to drive my scores into the 60’s and really contend for a state championship.”

Over the first nine holes, Vassar led Telles and Seaside’s Curtis Kunde by six strokes with his 34, and he added a 36 on holes 10-through-18 to secure Riverhawk Invitational glory.

Telles and Kunde were deadlocked after identical 40’s on their scorecards, but Telles capped his day with a 42, while Kunde struggled to a 47 for a fifth-place tie with his brother, Jackson Kunde (87).

Pendleton’s Jared Geier, who picked up a medalist award at Big River on Thursday, shot a 45 on the first half and had the second-lowest total of 40 on the back-nine to pick up his 85 for third place in the individual standings.

Luke Gerchak, of Goldendale, Wash., locked down fourth place with an 86, and after Kunde brothers, Seaside’s Connor Merrell garnered seventh place (88), and the trio of Trevor Reyes (Pendleton), Seth Wood (Pendleton) and Tyler Tolleshaugh (St. Helens) wound up tied for eighth place (92).

“This was a good tournament. The course was in immaculate condition and everything played pretty fair,” TD head coach Dan Telles said. “The weather was overcast, and it rained a little, but it wasn’t too bad. It was just cold. There were a lot of good golfers here, which was a good challenge to the boys. You want them to face good competition to get better themselves.”

With the hot shooting by the Kunde brothers and Merrell, Seaside captured first place in the team standings with its 363, six strokes ahead of The Dalles (369).

Pendleton (373), Hermiston (399), St. Helens (402), Hood River Valley (442), Horizon Christian (466) and Goldendale (554) were the final six teams in the standings.

After Vassar and Aidan Telles, Spencer Taylor had a 56-52 for his 108, Jonathan Snodgrass was one stroke behind at 59-50 to get a 109, and Aaron Treichel capped his tournament with a final tally of 128.

All told, the Riverhawks cut down 12 strokes overall from their opening tournament at Big River in Umatilla, as Taylor improved by 12 strokes and Vassar cut down six shots.

Still without the services of Jacob Ford, out due to illness, coach Telles inserted Treichel for varsity action, so he’s had a chance to evaluate six different golfers in the early season.

“Jacob is a solid player,” coach Telles said. “When we get him back, that alone will take 20 strokes off our totals. We can always get better, even Tyler and Aidan. I know they will cut down more strokes and the young guys will too. Spencer, Jonathan, Aaron and David (Adams) are showing more confidence on their drives, their irons and short game.”

Hood River Valley’s Ren Tappert had a team-low 94, and Dylan Santz (103), Owen Clement (114) and Jack Beres (131) helped the team to sixth place.

Horizon Christian tallied a 466, with Jesse Williams (103), Christian Cunningham (105), Nick Moe (111) and Caleb Nelson (147) putting the group in seventh place.

League opponents Hood River Valley, Pendleton and Hermiston had a combined eight players eclipse the century mark, while TD had three, which means future tournaments should be highly-contested, depending on what team has its young players take their game to the next level.

Vassar said that both he and Aidan Telles have stepped up as leaders for the younger, inexperienced players to follow, showing them how to handle themselves at golf tournaments.

The biggest thing, however, is continuing to log hours on the course with a plan of action in place.

Getting a pair of tournaments in with improved results will be a solid start to the team’s remaining six tournaments.

Vassar is more than impressed by what he has seen, especially against a tough field at the Riverhawk Invitational.

“Jonathan showed that he can keep it under control and shoot consistent scores and Spencer improved by 12 strokes, which is a great accomplishment,” Vassar said. “David Adams, who’s never played golf or in tournaments ever opened with a 119 at Big River. For your first time to be putting up a number like that is really amazing. I think all of the younger kids really want to work hard and help the team play its best. They are all dedicated to playing well and improving.”

After spring break, The Dalles next heads to Pendleton for the Wildhorse Invitational at noon on Monday, April 2.