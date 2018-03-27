After top winter, TDST is ready for summer Boys and girls grab 12 top-5 finishes at Oregon City

With one final chance to put up a captivating performance, The Dalles swim team did not disappoint.

At the season-ending Oregon City Spring Forward Meet held on March 10-11, the local group racked up 12 top-5 finishes, including a team-best second-place output by Lydia DiGennaro in the 100-meter butterfly, a third out of Kendall Webber and fourths from Salma Ladkani and Sky Coburn.

Coburn and Carter Randall were TD’s high-point male athletes, while DiGennaro and Webber paced the girls’ squad with their solid efforts in the pool.

DiGennaro notched ‘B’ times in all her 11-12 division events (except the butterfly, due to a false start) but the standout posted a handful of good marks.

In the 100-meter butterfly, DiGennaro had a final rally of one minute and 23.26 seconds for her runner-up finish, and she tacked on third place with a 38.14 in the 50-meter backstroke.

DiGennaro touched the wall in 2:41.22 to secure fourth in the 200-meter freestyle, placed fifth with her 3:08.53 in the 200-meter individual medley and notched eighth in the 400-meter freestyle with her 5:47.36.

Ladkani tallied fourth place in the 100-meter freestyle (2:55.72), claimed sixth with her 1:15.63 in the 50-meter backstroke to cap her day in the 8-years old and under classification and had a time of 33.54 in the 25-meter freestyle.

Webber posted her best time of the weekend with a 50.20 to lock down third place in the 50-meter breastroke, she hit for sixth place in the 14 and under 50-meter backstroke at 39.58 and picked up 10th in the 200-meter freestyle with a 2:58.59.

Lily Dupuis had a mark of 3:34.98 in the 200-meter freestyle, Kyan McAllister hit her best time in the 50-meter breastroke with a 1:30.19 and Alexandria Rector placed 13th in the 14 and under 100-meter freestyle in 54.01.

Leading the boys’ team, Coburn chalked up fourth place with a 1:48.65 in the 100-meter breastroke, tallied fourth in the 50-meter freestyle (36.78), placed fifth in the 50-meter breastroke (49.38), added a 1:24.30 for seventh in the 100-meter freestyle and scored eighth in the 100-meter individual medley (1:38.39).

Carter Randall had a busy slate of events and he put up better numbers as the meet went along.

In the 11-12 boys’ division, Randall grabbed fifth in the 400-meter freestyle (7:16.28) and the 50-meter butterfly (52.81), eighth in the 50-meter backstroke (48.45), added ninth in the 100-meter backstroke (1:45.41), secured 10th in the 100-meter freestyle (1:31.22).

Maverick Varland hit the pool for two ‘B’ time events, the 50-meter backstroke and put up a 51.66 for 16th place and he placed 12th in the 50-meter freestyle field with his 41.98.

He turned in 11th place after a 4:42.39 in the 200-meter individual medley, scored 12th in the 100-meter individual medley (2:06.60) and was 13th in the 100-meter breastroke (2:14.43).

Cohen Donnell had a fifth-place swim in the 50-meter backstroke (1:11.78), was eighth in the 25-meter freestyle (27.43), Danner Varland placed seventh with a 1:30.52 in the 50-meter backstroke and added 10th place in the 25-meter backstroke (41.68) and 10th in the 50-meter freestyle (1:22.41).

Jase Perez put up a 1:05.44 in the 50-meter backstroke, and in the same event, Dylan Phetteplace had a 1:07.95 and Colin Webber hit for a 1:09.00.

Phetteplace notched 12th in the 100-meter freestyle (1:54.50), Perez ended up 12th in the 50-meter butterfly (1:18.69) and Colin Webber had a time of 1:19.57 in the 50-meter breastroke.

In the 200-meter mixed relay, the group of Randall, Coburn, DiGennaro and Dupuis had a combined mark of 2:57.90 for seventh place, and that same group notched a 2:30.98 to lock down ninth place in the mixed 200-meter freestyle.

The group of Perez, Colin Webber, Phetteplace and Maverick Varland hit for a 3:22.05 to claim ninth place in the mixed 200-meter freestyle.

Through the winter season, head coach Scott McKay said that the swimmers were consistently dropping times in nearly of the events, so it showed him the collaborative drive for each kid to try to reach their potential down the road.

With a few months off, the swim team comes together again for the summer, so McKay is already looking forward to more gains.

“The season is shorter, but we will have much more pool time and we’ll see how the better conditioning affects their times,” McKay said. “It will also be a chance for the eighth graders to further hone their skills, so they will be better prepared for high school swimming.”

McKay could not pinpoint one athlete as the meet’s top swimmer, because he had great praise for every athlete who put in the extra time to perform at a high level, adding that they can all celebrate another good meet, but that there is still plenty of work to do.

“Not everyone is cut out to be a swimmer,” McKay said. “It is a special skill. There aren’t too many sports where you only touch the ground when you start and finish. The rest of the time, you are suspended in water trying to get from one end of the pool to the other. But, I have always felt everyone should try swim team at least once, because you never know if you have an aptitude for it or not.”