For the Record for March 26, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday March 26, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

March 23, 11:46 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 10th and Dry Hollow streets. A report was taken.

March 23, 12:49 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 3rd and Liberty streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

March 23, 8:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 57. A report was taken and the crash is under investigation.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

March 23, 7:36 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2100 block of West 9th Place on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival a single story home with light gray smoke coming from the porch was found. No visible fire was observed. Fire was smoldering in a room of a duplex and was extinguished. Occupant was smoking a cigarette and caught a mattress and some medical equipment on fire. Fire was believed to be caused by careless smoking.

March 24, 1:57 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6500 block of Reservoir Road on a burn complaint. A legal open burn was located and no problem was found.

March 24, 3:25 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street on a report of fire alarm. Contact was made with the occupant who advised that burning food on the stove caused the alarm. No problem was found.

March 25, 11:14 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3700 block of West 8th Street on a report of a large open burn. A large fire with building materials was found. Property owner provided a permit but was counseled on not being able to burn building materials. Owner agreed to extinguish the fire.

March 25, 10:34 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street on a possible gas leak. The house was checked and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Friday and five on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday morning on a report of a male subject yelling at customers. Subject was cited and released for second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 100 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported his wallet was lost or stolen.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported he found his juvenile son to be in possession of marijuana. The drugs and paraphernalia was turned into police and a report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday morning from the 1800 block of East 12th Street after a caller reported some windows were broken to her vehicle.

Police responded to the 3600 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported a male subject pulled a weapon on another customer during a dispute. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday evening from West 9th and Garrison streets after a caller reported a subject tore down a stop sign in the area.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 900 block of Lillian Way after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her property.

Police responded to the 900 block of Vey Way Saturday evening after a caller reported she was involved in a dispute with a male subject that turned physical. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken early Sunday morning from the 400 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from the 200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was tagged with graffiti.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 500 block of West 11th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from a vehicle.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Sunday afternoon after state police dispatch reported a denied weapons purchase had occurred. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the regional jail Friday afternoon after staff reported a female inmate was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 4700 block of Mill Creek Road after a caller reported her parent’s home was broken into.

Deputy responded to Wamic early Sunday morning on a report of a domestic dispute. Male half tackled the female half in an attempt to get car keys from her. No one wanted to pursue charges. An informational report was taken.

Oregon State Police

A hazard tow report was taken Friday morning near Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 71 after a vehicle was left on the overpass with two flat tires.

A male driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near Mt. Hood and Cherry Heights streets. The vehicle was released to a sober passenger.

Mario Garcia Majia, 25, Hermiston, was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 90 and is accused of driving while suspended and providing false information to a police officer.

Sherman County

Dillion Shane Simmons, 25, Wasco, was arrested Saturday afternoon near Giles French Park and is accused of first-degree burglary, third-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and harassment.

Doyle Eugene Stone, 49, Grass Valley, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 97 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Gilliam County

Eric Roger Jans, 46, Dayton, was arrested Wednesday morning in Arlington and is accused of interference with a police officer. He was also arrested on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Mark David Borghese, 52, Arlington, was arrested Friday evening in Arlington and is accused of second-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree criminal trespass, and four counts of contempt of court.

Matthew David Hunt, 26, Arlington, was arrested Sunday evening in Arlington and is accused of harassment.

Regional Jail

Jodron Tyler Hamilton, 23, White Salmon, Wash., was jailed Thursday for driving under the influence of intoxicants.