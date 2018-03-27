Wheatfield run features feverish finishes

Racing fans had a chance to get up close and personal with many of the top harriers in the gorge at last weekend’s Wheatfield 3k, 8k and half-marathon run/walk held Saturday at Petersburg School in The Dalles, and they were not disappointed, as 59 participants put on a good show across three distances.

Both the 3k and 8k runs provided some wild finishes, as the top-2 competitors wound up in dead heats, with The Dalles High School track and field standouts Samuel Alvarez and Gabe Lira ending up neck-and-neck for a first-place tie with times of 31 minutes and 46 seconds.

While that event had everyone’s blood pumping, the 3k finale featured brothers Egan and Vincent Ziegenhagen matching strides down the straightaway.

It was too close to call.

That duo ended up deadlocked for first place at 12:52 to headline the 10-person 3k race.

In the half-marathon, Charlie Remington regained his throne amongst his peers by battling through for top honors with a final mark of one hour and 25.44 minutes, besting his next opponent, Phil Evans, who was 1.16 ticks behind with a 1:27.17 to score runner-up status.

The rest of the 3k order of finish, came down to Paul Kelly (14:29), Mikayla Kelly (16:46), Willow Ziegenhagen (18:24), Dezi Remington (20:07), Lillian Strong (22:41), Kathi Hall (32:53), Jim Hall (32:56) and Becca Summers (39:27).

After Alvarez and Lira, there were 35 other runners signed up for the 8k race and a shade more than six minutes made the difference between 10th place and third.

Gary Daubenspeck racked up a 33:23 to take third place, Randall Jones (35:53) claimed fourth, Gavin Cates (35:59) grabbed fifth and Nick Caracciolo (35:59) placed sixth.

Silas Fields (36:32), Jack Donovan (38:20), Ron Webber (38:26), Rey Aviluz (39:41), Clark Bryant (40:58), Gabriel Kallunli (41:13), Paul Brodie (42:29), Savannah Strassheim (42:59), Woodrow Howell (43:53), Sarah Ziegenhagen (45:11) and Hanna Ziegenhagen (45:11) represented the top-17 performers.

The 12-person half-marathon race had some memorable local highlights and solid times, with Chris Strong (1:32:57), Clifford Banister (1:43:16), Amanda Hoey (2:06:53) and Bryan Mears (2:19:00) making up the top 6 local running enthusiasts.

Kristen Campbell (2:35:45), Cindy Berkshire (2:38:35), Virgil Thompson (2:38:35), Sally Lynch (3:17:54), Laura Norton (3:17:54) and Barbara Davis (3:18:37) rounded out the group.