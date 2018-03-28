Letter to the Editor: Dog behavior

To the editor:
At the risk of stepping on somebody’s toes, I would like to respond to Sherry Bird’s March 11 letter regarding dogs in public places. I do not have a problem with that, if they behave well. But I had an incident at Home Depot where a dog on an extended leash came right up to my heels, and snarled at me. I did not know he was there and he scared the daylights out of me. They immediately jerked on his leash, but I thought I had been had — The Big One!
If he was in basic training to be a guide dog, he should get a dishonorable discharge, cuz’ he ain’t makin’ it.
Carole Rundell
The Dalles
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment