Letter to the Editor: Dog behavior

At the risk of stepping on somebody’s toes, I would like to respond to Sherry Bird’s March 11 letter regarding dogs in public places. I do not have a problem with that, if they behave well. But I had an incident at Home Depot where a dog on an extended leash came right up to my heels, and snarled at me. I did not know he was there and he scared the daylights out of me. They immediately jerked on his leash, but I thought I had been had — The Big One!

If he was in basic training to be a guide dog, he should get a dishonorable discharge, cuz’ he ain’t makin’ it.

Carole Rundell

The Dalles