Letter to the Editor: July 4 only

To the editor:

I agree 100 percent with USMC Capt. (retired) Dan Brophy about protesting the July 4 fireworks display taking place on June 30. Today, more and more things are being skewed to meet someone’s benefit, either monetarily or for social gain. This is wrong. A few people in The Dalles have somehow lost sight of what Independence Day is about and why this specific day should be honored. I, too, am a Vietnam Veteran, from 1969-74 with four tours and Desert Storm from December 1990 to April 27, 1991. I retired from the Navy in 1993.



Please do not confuse our offspring – July 4 is our Independence Day and this year it falls on a Wednesday. Do not change what has been set in stone.

This is a Christian nation and we have opened our arms to many who seek to live here. There are those who would also like to change Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Lord. No more date changes.

Michael E. Knopf



Navy Master Chief (Retired)

The Dalles