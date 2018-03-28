Riverhawks have lost their first three tilts in Arizona

The Dalles baseball team had the rare opportunity to travel outside of Oregon for some non-league contests and went winless in two games on Monday and Tuesday in Arizona.

Monday’s first matchup against Chandler was a 9-5 heartbreaker, but Tuesday, the Riverhawks had no answers for Tualatin, as 17 hits, 11 walks and six errors opened the door for a 27-1 mercy-ruled loss to Tualatin.

TD drops opener to highly-touted Chandler, 9-5

Against Chandler, The Dalles jumped ahead by a 4-0 margin through the first four and a half innings, but Chandler erased that deficit with an eight-run bottom of the fifth to secure its 9-5 triumph.

Down 8-4 entering the top of the sixth, The Dalles scored a run to get to within 8-5, but stranded two runners on base as a bases-loaded grounder to third base led to an inning-ending force out.

With Chandler ahead 9-5 in the seventh, Spencer Honald and Dominic Smith were issued walks to lead off the inning.

Looking to stage a late rally, The Dalles hitters had back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to short on nine pitches to end the potential comeback bid.

Overall, the Hawks totaled seven hits, received four walks and had a batter hit by a pitch, but left seven runners on base.

Jose Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI; Spencer Honald added two hits and two RBIs; Ben Nelson was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI; and Jordan Wetmore had a hit and a run scored.

TD starter Zach Anderson had Chandler on its heels for his first three innings.

The righty tossed three scoreless frames, allowed one hit, walked three and struck out two.

Once he exited, Wetmore came on in relief and was tagged for eight runs, five earned, on four hits, five walks and three strikeouts for the losing decision.

TD is beaten by Tualatin, 27-1

Tuesday, the Riverhawks trailed 8-1 through one inning and Tualatin tacked on eight runs in the second and four in the third inning to take a 20-1 lead at one point in a 27-1 setback.

As a whole, Tualatin notched 17 hits, 11 runners walked, three were safe on hit by pitches and six reached on errors.

Gonzalez lasted 1 1/3 innings and gave up 15 runs, nine earned, on five hits with one strikeouts and five walks.

Offensively, The Dalles posted nine hits and a walk, and left seven runners on base.

Ben Schanno went 3 for 3 with a run to pace the offense and Henry Lee notched a hit and a first-inning RBI.

Gonzalez, Nelson, Anderson and Smith all picked up hits and Josh Johnson received a walk.

Offense sputters in 6-2 loss

After losing two games by a 36-6 margin, The Dalles had a better performance in a Tuesday night cap versus Higley High School, losing by a 6-2 margin.

Through two frames, the Riverhawks held a 1-0 lead and then expanded that to 2-1 after four and a half innings of action.

Higley, however, wasn’t done, as it eventually took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth and tacked on three in the sixth inning.

For the game, Higley chalked up six runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter.

Honald got the start and displayed his top stuff with four innings of two-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk. He allowed one earned run, but did not figure in the decision.

Following Honald’s effort, Nelson finished the last two frames and gave up five runs, three earned, on six hits with a strikeout and a walk to get the loss.

The Dalles offense only produced one hit, had three players hit by pitches, eight walks and Higley committed four errors, but the Hawks left nine runners on base, five in scoring position.

Smith went 1 for 1 with a hit by pitch, a run and an RBI, Honald was 0 for 3 with a walk and a run, and Gonzalez added two walks and went 0 for 2.

Schanno was 0 for 3 with a walk, Lee went 0 for 2 with a hit by pitch, Wetmore reached on a walk, and Mac Abbas was issued a pair of walks.

The Dalles (1-5 overall) hits the diamond again at 10 a.m. on Thursday versus Dakota Ridge, Colo. at Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

After Thursday’s final non-league baseball contest in Arizona, The Dalles is scheduled to host 5A Sandy High School at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 2 at Bob Williams Field.