Soccer League opens up registration In-person days go from 9-11 a.m. on April 7 and 14

The Gorge Soccer League – The Dalles Youth is scheduled to run a pair of in-person registration dates from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 and 14 at Chenowith Elementary School in the cafeteria.

Costs to join are set at $55 per player, and fees include a jersey and socks. Scholarships are still available for the first 50 that qualify, but only a limited quantity are available.

After switching from AYSO to Gorge Soccer League (GSLTD), the plan is to keep the program growing.

Last year, the numbers were good, but the hope is to get more kids on the field this fall in a gorge-wide program.

By keeping GSLTD local, the long-term focus spans further than improving the soccer experience for children in The Dalles, but it gives board members and organizers an opportunity to keep thousands of dollars a year locally to reinvest into the areas youth soccer community that used to be paid to a national organization, out of state.

While there are some changes, there are few things that will remain the same, with the U6-U10 games being played on Sundays, U12-U16 games scheduled for Saturday and the coaches will still be community volunteers.

“The Goal of GSL is to provide a fun and organized learning experience for all young athletes in The Dalles area,” program CEO Matthew Dallman said. “While GSL is a recreational league, it also serves as a platform for kids to develop an interest in playing more competitive soccer.”

Interested parents can register their kids in person or online through www.gorgesoccerleague.com.

If any community member wants to volunteer to be an official or a coach, can log on and send an email.