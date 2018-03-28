Student safety steps outlined by board

BB gun policy update School board member Dean McAllister asked the district superintendent last week at a board meeting what policy changes have been made in regards to bringing BB guns to school. North Wasco County School District 21 Superintendent Candy Armstrong said the district will now notify law enforcement if it finds a BB gun or airsoft gun. The district will also notify staff when a BB gun or airsoft gun is found on campus. BB guns and airsoft guns are still not considered firearms, she said, since there is not an explosive charge used to expel the projectile. Because they’re not considered a firearm, the student would not be considered for an automatic expulsion. She said the district is trying to get better at making threat assessments and staff will be attending training in June on a school-wide threat assessment system. A BB gun was found in the possession of a middle school student in January and parents were upset that they were not notified. Police were not notified by the school about the discovery, but by a citizen.

Over years of effort, officials have developed fine-tuned plans for responding to an emergency at any school in Wasco County.

Emergency planning has been a longstanding endeavor in the county, but it took on a particular urgency and more of a school focus after a pair of tragedies in December 2012, Superintendent Candy Armstrong told the North Wasco County School District 21 board last week.

In 2012, a shooting at Clackamas Town Center was quickly followed by the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that killed 20 children and six adults.

Within two months, security consultants were visiting the local school district to evaluate building protocols, Armstrong said.

School officials began talking more and more with police and fire officials. Then the county’s emergency management director went to a multi-hazard emergency planning training focused on schools.

Schools are a main feature in emergency response for a variety of issues, whether its Wahtonka Community School serving as a base for firefighters or Dry Hollow Elementary serving as a Red Cross shelter, she said.

With each emergency, officials are improving responses.

The June 2016 train derailment in Mosier presented school officials with a new wrinkle to consider: how to get students home to parents when Interstate 84 is closed.

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill told the school board that a core group of schools and police and fire responders who met regularly to plan emergency response was expanded to include the hospital and other school districts in the county.

The most important outcome of their work has been creation of a crisis response manual, he said.

He said a large team of 20-25 people have been meeting monthly for four or five years. They’ve worked tirelessly, he said, to find gaps and revise plans as needed.

They’ve developed radio communications protocol for all schools in the county, including Columbia Gorge Community College and St. Mary’s Academy.

School Board Chair Kathy Ursprung noted that safety and security revolves around communication, and Magill agreed, noting that 90 percent of operational failures are related to communication.

He said the group developed a standard response protocol, so everyone is using “a common language” when communicating in an emergency.

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Chief Bob Palmer said there’s also a process for pushing information to parents in a crisis.

“There’s a full reunification plan for every school in Wasco County,” Magill said. That includes determining where students at each school will be taken in a crisis.

These protocols are in a secured binder that everybody has, he said.

Palmer said a key to working and planning together is for each agency or entity to understand each other’s capabilities. Agreements are made with various agencies to be able to utilize their resources if needed.

One tabletop exercise, responding to a catastrophic earthquake, even had members of the FBI participating, Armstrong said.

Palmer said that, while the focus has long been on reacting to a crisis, there’s been a shift in recent years to working to prevent a crisis.

The abundance of red flags about the shooter in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. has brought renewed emphasis to that effort.

Magill said the SafeOregon tip line, created in January 2017, recently saved a 14-year-old boy’s life. The boy made a threat to kill himself and had hanged himself, but responders got to the home in time to save his life.

SafeOregon, mandated by a 2016 state law and run by the Oregon State Police, was set up in January 2017 and serves as a tipline for students, staff or parents to anonymously report threats to student safety.

In the quarter ending Feb. 28, 381 tips were received, 135 of them about bullying. Another 69 were threats to safety. Others ranged from reports of depression, vandalism, drug use and even animal abuse.

The top reason for not reporting concerns or threats is fear of retaliation, according to D21’s website.

With the tipline, students and others can anonymously report problems or concerns in a variety of ways, including email (tip@safeoregon.com), phone calls or text (to 844-472-3367), a mobile app or at safeoregon.com.

The tipline is monitored around the clock, and tips are then forwarded to the proper entity, be it a school, mental health counselors, or police.

The tipline is available for all K-12 public schools in Oregon, but schools need to sign up for it, and District 21 has.

Board member Aaron Bowman asked the officials what parents could tell their kids right now to help them feel safer.

Magill urged parents to tell their kids to take action if they see something troubling. “See something, say something, do something.”

For parents, Magill said, “It is important for us to be aware of our surroundings and listen to our kids.” He said if the hair stands up on the back of your neck when they say something, “that’s your instinct coming out.”

He said acting on that information was critical. “Don’t just blow things off anymore,” he said.

“They’re going through things we didn’t go through,” Magill said, listing cyberbullying as an example.

He said his deputies receive about 10 reports of cyberbullying every quarter.

Ursprung said it was important to enhance empathy between students, and Armstrong said that’s where the importance of building relationships comes in.

“It’s so important for teachers to know their students,” she said. That enables them to tell if something is amiss.