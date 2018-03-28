TD equestrians riding the way to success Team has hit for 30 top-10 outputs in two events

With one promising outing in the books, The Dalles equestrian team had a chance to build off that and came through with third place in the small teams division in District Oregon High School Equestrian Team (OHSET) action from March 16-18 at Powell Butte.

Even without McKenzie Shaw, the freestyle fours drill team added Andrew Richman to the list and never skipped a beat, as Richman, Tate Howell, Summer Kendall, Jaeden Biehn and Richman captured first place for the second meet in a row.

“When the team came out of the arena after their first-place performance on the four-man drill, they were all smiles and shouting, ‘That was so fun,’ bringing tears to coach Glen Harding’s eyes,” TD assistant coach Lissa Biehn said. “Glen said, ‘that is the reason we do this, to hear them having a good time.’”

Along with the freestyle fours, the Riverhawks tacked on four other top-5 outputs, with Howell scoring fifth place in the working rancher.

Both Jaeden Biehn and Richman were third and fourth, respectively, in the keyhole event and the working pairs tandem of Jaeden Biehn and Kendall tied for third place.

“Summer has a new-to-her horse that she is making tremendous improvement with,” coach Biehn said. “I foresee her being a big contender as they get to know each other better. Her great attitude and team spirit really helps to bolster spirits when the rest of the team is less than happy with results.”

Howell claimed seventh in trail equitation, Jaeden Biehn ended up seventh in pole bending and barrel racing and tallied eighth in steer daubing.

Howell, Richman, Kendall and Jaeden Biehn notched eighth in Canadian flags; and the in-hand obstacle relay squad of Howell, Richman, Jaeden Biehn and Shaw put in solid work for eighth place.

Taking ninth in team versatility was Howell, Richman, Kendall and Shaw Howell tallied ninth in western horsemanship; and both Howell and Richman picked up ninth place in working pairs.

“The working pairs event went well,” coach Biehn said. “All four participants in the keyhole event completed clean runs. I am very proud of this team’s perseverance. Transitions in the timed team events are very similar to relay races in track or swimming and they have improved significantly. The riders have been focusing on that during practice and their attention to detail is paying off.”

Richman grabbed 10th in pole bending, Howell added a 10th-place effort in showmanship.

Kendall picked up 11th in her individual flags run, the duo of Jaeden Biehn and Kendall were good enough to secure 11th in the two-man bi-rangle.

Richman ended up with the 12th-best in-hand trail, Shaw reeled off 13th in reining, Kendall scored 13th in keyhole and both Kendall and Shaw were joined by two Madras riders to lock down 14th place in team penning.

“We stumbled a bit in our team penning events, mostly due to very uncooperative cattle,” coach Biehn said. “The athletes rode their hearts out, but were thwarted at the last second when the cattle darted outside of the catch pen.”

With state looming large on May 10-13, the equestrian’s overall plan is to continue making headway toward better times and places ahead of the third meet on April 13-15 at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.

Whatever the outcome there, coach Biehn praised the team’s adaptability, work ethic and team camaraderie, which has paved the way to 30 top-10 finishes in just two events, as The Dalles improved from 14 to 16 in a month’s time.

“Each rider has opened my eyes to their ability to work together and strive to meet their personal and team goals,” coach Biehn said.

Since the equestrians do not pay into The Dalles Athletic Department due to the high cost of participation in their sport, they also do not receive funding from the high school.

Coach Biehn and her athletes get plenty of support from citizens and businesses in The Dalles, Mosier and Dufur communities.

Equipment and entry fee costs are offset through fundraising efforts that also support community events like The Dalles Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet.

Donations are welcomed and checks can be made out to The Dalles High School Equestrian Team, Care of Melissa Kirchhofer and sent to The Dalles High School, 220 E 10th Street.

Doug Kirchhofer can also be reached at 541-980-1055 for donations.