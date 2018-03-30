Eagles soar to tournament title

The Wasco/Sherman County Special Olympics Eagles battled it out for three tough matchups and first place in a daylong tournament on Sunday, March 18, at Wahtonka High School.

Under the tutelage of first-year coach and local police officer, Brent Larson, this group executed the fundamentals they were taught during practices this season and saw those hours pay dividends.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser, coordinated by Sheriff Lane Magill, will be held at Spooky’s Pizza, where law enforcement volunteers will serve guests. All money raised goes to the Special Olympics program. To find out more about the program, the fundraiser or to make a donation, call coordinator Brenda Baska at 541-980-0063.