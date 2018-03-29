Egg scramble returns to TD

The 17th annual Griffith Motors/Bicoastal Media Easter Egg Scramble is Saturday at Sorosis Park, with events near the pavilion in the trees on the east side of the park.

The Easter Bunny will signal the start of the scramble for ages 1 and 2 at 11 a.m., and these children will hunt for treasures in their own separate area.

Then kids in age brackets up to 10 will take their turn with separate times and areas.

In addition to the scramble, The Tooth Fairy from A Kidz Dental Zone will be handing out goodie bags for kids, and there will be free Child ID kits courtesy of Guild Mortgage.

Goodies and prizes are provided by Grocery Outlet, Papa Murphy’s Take 'N' Bake Pizza, Northern Wasco PUD, Eagle Caves Pet Resort, Fred Meyer, Canton Wok, McDonald’s, Casa el Mirador, Fun Jumpers, Zensational Salon, SPR Bicycle shop, The Dalles Veterinary Hospital, Sweetheart Bake Shop, Debra Klaviter-Farmers Insurance, and Jacobs.

The event is presented by A Kidz Dental Zone, Cascade Square Merchants and Columbia Gorge Affordable Homes as well as Bicoastal Media and Griffith Motors.