For the Record for March 30, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday March 30, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

March 26, 10:15 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 82. Driver was exiting and struck a sign due to falling asleep. Driver was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.

The Dalles City

March 27, 2:10 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2500 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on Monday and eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was vandalized.

A separate report was taken on another vehicle in the area.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Monday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 500 block of West 14th Street Monday evening after a caller reported her husband’s vehicle was broken into and some items stolen.

Police responded to the 3700 block of West 7th Street Tuesday morning after a caller reported finding a drug needle near his driveway.

The needle was located and disposed of by the officer.

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Lillian Way after a caller reported a homeless man stole a bag she briefly set on the ground and sped off on a bicycle. The incident is under investigation.

Stephan Ryan Watts, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections and is accused of parole violation.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported a homeless subject was loitering around the park. Subject was contacted and was verbally trespassed from the property.

Police responded to West 7th and Richland streets early Wednesday morning after a caller reported observing a male suspect in the area with a flashlight looking at vehicles. Contact was made with subject in the area who acknowledged that he opened a vehicle door but did not enter it. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Monday morning from the 700 block of Pleasant Court after interviewing several subjects for Klickitat County sheriff’s office.

Deputy responded to the 6800 block of Chenowith Creek Road Monday afternoon after a caller reported several neighboring bulls were on his property knocking down fences.

A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Jade Leroux, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Deputy responded to the Dufur area Monday evening after air traffic control from Seattle called to report a commercial airline had seen a green laser in the area. Deputy checked the area but nothing suspicious was located.

Deputy responded to an unknown location Tuesday evening in The Dalles after a caller reported a male subject attempted to gain entry into her motorhome while wielding a knife and also slashed a tire of the motorhome. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Charvel Dawn Uhrich, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 136 Tuesday morning after a caller reported a male subject attempted to solicit him for sex at the viewpoint. Suspect was located and trespassed from the area.

Gilliam County

Arthur Paul Richards, 53, Umatilla, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Arlington on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Regional Jail

Danney Wayne Vandehay, 65, Husum, Wash., was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Anthony Michael Lane, 32, Moro, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Noe Yidmar Magana, 18, Hood River, was booked and released Saturday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Jerry Lee Proffitt, 37, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Robert Lee White, 44, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for nine counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and nine counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Shavon Lee-Onne Newton, 19, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Dustin Andrew Stiles, 36, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on Sherman County warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Dillon Lee Frantz, 26, no listed address was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Colten Calvin Coops, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Heather Carroll Coleman, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Tiffany Dawn Sullivan, 27, Hood River, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.