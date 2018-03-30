TD engaged in total program progression

While many of the faces are new and the skill sets varied amongst the group of 38, The Dalles girls’ tennis program plans to use the 2018 season as a launching pad for greater accomplishments in the future.

TD head coach Debby Jones is not shying away from the task of teaching her team of one senior, 10 juniors and 27 underclassmen; however, she and assistant coach Chelsea Gay are ready to roll up their sleeves to get this program back to the level it was in the past few years.

“When you have as many young ladies here as we do, you cannot help but be excited about the future,” Jones said. “Not only are we young, but we have athletes here that want to put in the work to get better. They are so close and they work so well together. Everyone wants to win and play well, and they will not stop at anything to accomplish that.”

Jones has a solid core of returning players, led by Yahaira Alvarez, who played mostly at No. 4 singles last season, but will now see added moments at No. 1.

At districts last May, Alvarez came away with one win and put up some good performances in several matches, so that was a good momentum-builder for her at the start of camp.

“I played as much tennis as I could in the offseason and it helped me out a lot,” Alvarez said. “I am stronger on my serves and with my net play. If I can get better in other things, I think I can have a good season.”

Joining Alvarez are Natalie Varland, Lupita Contreras and Liz Leon, a trio that was featured primarily as doubles players in 2017.

As of now, Jones is going to mix and match her athletes in several different spots to see where the parts fit best.

In two non-league matches thus far, Contreras and Leon have been in the top-2 doubles teams, and Varland has played singles and doubles matches.

“The best thing we can do is be ready to play wherever coach asks us to,” Contreras said. “If I am playing doubles, I need to make sure to be a good teammate with whoever is with me, and if I’m singles, I have to make sure I can make different shots and get to more balls, because you don’t have your teammate there. It will take time to adjust, but I am just happy to play and do good.”

“Right now, we need to focus on our play and what we can control. We are not going to worry about winning or losing. Our goal is to improve after every practice and every match. We need the older girls helping out the younger girls and the younger girls to continue to be receptive to coaching. Every here has such a great attitude, so those things are the least of my worries.”

Also on the roster are Michael Haight, Karla Najera, Delainny Lobato, Mireya Huila, Arlette Santillan, Dalia Mondragon, Peral Guzman, Samantha Esiquio, Kristy Warren and Andrea Barajas.

Mondragon actually won her first varsity match at No. 3 singles versus Redmond on March 14, and she played doubles with Santillan on March 20 against Parkrose.

“Last year, we had a lot of good players like Kiana, Robin, Cassie and Jocelyn. They graduated, but they taught us a lot about the sport and how we can get better,” Alvarez said. “Since I am returning, I will do the same thing. If a young girl wants to work extra, I will be there to help. Because, if I am there working too, I can get better. That will make it fun.”

Last year, Pielli claimed third place at districts and the Lady Riverhawks scored second-place recognition as a team.

With only four returners, there are several inexperienced players that have shown potential.

“We don’t have the big-name girls we used to have. They were talented, played with class and were leaders in this program. They brought so much to The Dalles tennis and I appreciate that,” Jones said. “I truly believe that is why we have close to 40 girls here. They want to be a part of this. They could be doing something else, but they are here with us playing a game that will stay with them a lifetime.”

Jones said that Alvarez is one of those players that started out with little to no experience, but has blossomed in just a short time span. It is her example that she will re-inforce to her up-and-coming standouts.

“I look forward to seeing many of these girls mature as players to the point of competing at a high level,” Jones said. “It will take a little time, but I am excited about what we have here.”

Up next, The Dalles hosts Hermiston at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, and then travels to Redmond for a non-league match at 4 p.m. versus Ridgeview.