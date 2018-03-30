TD’s local chess duo secures top-6 finishes at state

As the only local chess players to advance to the state level, The Dalles students Trace Larson and Noah Holloran made sure to put their best foot forward.

The duo garnered two wins apiece against challenging individuals for top-6 finishes at the Chess For Success State Tournament held on March 9-10 in Portland.

Larson, a fifth grader from Dry Hollow Elementary School, competed against 74 other students from around the state and scored victories over Sean Rodriguez of Wood Elementary in Portland, and Brody Sahlfeld, of Patterson Elementary in Hillsboro, to end up in a tie for sixth place.

In his final match, his game was the last to finish and had to be placed on a clock, something that Larson isn’t accustomed to.

Unfortunately, he ran out of time against his opponent from Middleton Elementary in Sherwood.



With three more seasons left to compete at the middle school level, volunteer parent Michael Holloran said that he is looking forward to seeing Larson compete at a high level in junior high next year.

“Trace played very well,” Michael Holloran said. “I was very proud of his patience, especially as a fifth grader. Trace took his time and thought out carefully which moves to make rather than going with his first thought and getting stuck in a “touch move” situation.”

The Dalles Middle School did not send a team to the tournament this year and there were no regional participants in the kindergarten-through-fourth grade competitions.

Stoller Middle School, of Beaverton, won the middle school team competition by winning all five of its matches, and Hope Chinese Charter School, also of Beaverton, went a perfect 5 for 5 in its matches as well to take first place in the elementary team competition.



Competing against 26 other high school chess players, Holloran, from The Dalles High School, defeated Jayden Lee, a senior from Chemawa Indian High School in Salem, as well as Eli Jackson, a junior out of Amity, to preserve a tie for fifth place overall.



All of Noah Holloran’s games came down to the wire, as he was narrowly defeated on Friday by Canby High School senior James Hansen, who entered the tournament with a 1,752 rating.



In Saturday’s fourth round, Noah’s match was the last to finish.

As the two students were racing against the clock, the Riverhawk sophomore had his opponent beaten, but accidently moved his King in the wrong direction, changing the pawn structure, allowing his opponent to come away a close win.

“Noah played some fantastic chess,” Michael Holloran said. “In his last match, he realized his mistake as soon as it happened and even let out a laugh of disappointment in the silent room. I was very proud of his sportsmanship. It is tough to lose a game you know you’ve won, but Noah handled the defeat with maturity and grace. I look forward to watching him compete next year.”