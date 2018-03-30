Determination drives state performance

Nick Keilman, his black shirt covered in white chalk, hopped down from the high bar.

He was working giants at Riverside Gymnastics in The Dalles on Tuesday — full swinging revolutions at 9 feet off the ground.

That’s like swinging around the top of a basketball hoop.

In his brief rest he said, “They were my worst scores for everything this season.”

He referred to his recent ascent at the 2018 Oregon Men’s State Championships in gymnastics held in March.

Keilman, who competes at Level 6, is always looking to improve.

His work is paying off.

He took second place on rings, third on bars and tied for third place all-around.

His unwillingness to sugarcoat his results and paint stark, truthful appraisals of his work appear to drive him.

He started on floor.

“It wasn’t anything special,” The Dalles High School Junior said.

His coach, Peggi Casady, told him to “push through it.”

He had five more events to go.

“I slipped off the pommel,” he said.

But, Keilman came hammering back on rings, knocking down an 8.9 score, which was good enough to earn him second place, but he notes, “I missed my pressed handstand. I did not quite make it.”

His determination punched through on Parallel Bars for a 9.9. Keilman gave himself some room.

“I hit my handstand, got my Moy to support and stuck the dismount,” he said.

He also stuck a trip to regionals April 6-9 in Eugene, he noted with a smile.

He will be up against the best from Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

His teammate, Steven Stanley, also earned a berth at regionals, but is opting to pursue track instead this spring.

Stanley scored second-place honors at state on vault with a score of 9.2 and claimed a seventh all-around finish.

Riverside’s Alexander Lee-Valkov and Milo Huntington, both at level 5, and Reece Keizur, level 4, also gave strong performances during state, which was held in Beaverton.

Huntington took third on pommel horse with a 9.7.

Lee-Valkov went on to pick up fourth place on vault.

“I got a 9 and I stuck it,” the 8-year-old said.

Keizur liked what he pulled off at state.

He put together a 9.7 on pommel, 9.5 on rings, 9.3 on vault and a 9.4 on parallel bars for a fourth all-around.

“It was a pretty good meet,” the 12-year-old said. “It was as good as I expected.”

Keizur and Lee-Valkov then talked of mastering new skills on high bars.

“I need my baby giants and dislocate,” Lee-Valkov said.

“If you don’t do it right, you might dislocate a bone,” Keizur said laughing.

With the performances by Keizur, Lee-Valkov, Huntington, Stanley and Keilman, it appears the boys program is on track for greater success in the future.

Casady knows that anything is possible, especially given the boys’ willingness to push themselves even more.

“I am very proud of my guys,” Casady said. “They put in a ton of work during practice and it showed in the fact that they made it to regionals. I couldn’t ask for a better group of young men to work with.”

Riverside Gymnastics is a nonprofit organization with recreational and competitive programs for boys and girls.

For more info, go to www.riverside-gym.org or call 541-993-8625 or visit 2221 River Road in The Dalles.