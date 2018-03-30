Letter to the Editor: Celebrate July 4

To the editor:

I agree with Mr. Brophy on every point (letter March 27) concerning the July 4 festivities in The Dalles. Our country celebrates independence from a tyrannical ruler (Britain) on July 4, not just an arbitrary date to have an excuse for a parade and party.

I did not attend the parade or activities last year because it was not on the fourth, and I do not intend to do so this year.

I recall a letter to the editor last year from an out-of-town couple who had made plans to be in The Dalles on July 4 and were disappointed to find that the dates for fireworks were changed.

I have talked to friends/family in other communities who think that it is laughable that The Dalles will celebrate on any other date than July 4. Hopefully, the planners will reconsider when planning for 2019.

Linda Pyles

The Dalles