Letter to the Editor: Only on July 4

To the editor:

The Fourth of July is the day the United States declared independence. Not June 30, not July 1, or whatever day is convenient to schedule festivities that will draw greater funds.

Last year, The Dalles scheduled their Independence Day events for July 1. This year’s activities are planned for June 30. Why?

I will not be attending Fourth of July activities on any other day than that great day of independence – JULY 4TH!

If you feel the same, please let your voice be heard loud and clear. This is worth taking a stand for. I encourage you to write a letter to the editor, etc.

I stand with those who say “Don’t mess with the Fourth of July!”

Stacey Methvin

Hood River