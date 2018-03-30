Looking Back on April 1, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

After a shooting that left one dead and four injured, Mosier residents were feeling sad, nervous, and buffeted by yet another incident generating the wrong kind of publicity. A man is accused of fatally shooting his brother’s girlfriend and firing on three men, including his brother, before turning the gun on himself. Jeanne Reeves, who works part-time at city hall in Mosier, said a common reaction was, “Why can’t we ever get positive publicity out of Mosier? We either have a bombing or a shooting.”

At the Discovery Center and Museum, some of the best names in town are under foot, says executive director Margaret Ann Lane. That is, the names are on personalized bricks at the grand entry way. As the center approaches its one-year anniversary (May 24), only 154 spaces for personalized bricks remain for sale.

A new steel curtain designed to guide fish away from dam turbines will be tested this year at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. If successful, the technology may be applied at other dams on the Columbia River, including The Dalles, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Money earmarked by five partners to develop 10 acres in Dallesport has been eaten up in legal costs. The drawn-out saga pitting Larry Largent of The Dalles and other investors against Klickitat County recently made its second appearance in court.

40 years ago – 1978

The possible first step toward construction of a new addition to the county jail in The Dalles may be taken soon, if sources for funding can be found. Wasco County Sheriff John Magill has told the county court that the courthouse parking lot could be lowered eight to ten feet to allow digging under the courthouse to construct more storage room. The lowered parking lot could serve as a first stage toward construction of a new jail facility or addition to the present facility.

School districts in The Dalles and Wasco County will be holding elections Tuesday for levies and board positions. A complete ballot appeared in Thursday’s edition of The Chronicle and a recap of races and levies will appear on Monday.

The State Highway Division has approved a $236,000 project for acquisition of right-of-way and construction of a .47 mile segment of West Snipes Street. The project is in on the County Road Department’s five-year plan.

60 years ago – 1958

New 24-unit motel is under construction on a bluff opposite The Dalles dam on the south side of the Oregon Trail highway. Edward Seufert Jr., builder of the new motel, said there will be four buildings with six separate units each. Cost of motel units, excluding water and sewer systems, is estimated at $120,000.

Pinball machine operators in Wasco county have been given until April 10 to clear out the machines, replacing tonight’s deadline as set last week by District Attorney Harry Hogan. Hogan this morning said he had notified operators they had until a week from today to remove the machines, in order to give his office more time to check legal action being taken in Washington, Polk and Clackamas counties where test cases may result.

Wider distribution of information, to acquaint both current and prospective members with the scope of Chamber of Commerce projects, was urged yesterday by co-chairmen of business groups divisions who met with members of the C of C board of directors for their luncheon meeting.

WASHINGTON (UP) — The house today approved by voice vote an omnibus bill to authorize $1,578,812,000 in river, harbor and flood control projects.

SEATTLE (UP) — Five Pacific Northwest railroads said Monday they were publishing reduced rates on grain and grain products totaling an estimated five million dollars per year, effective May 12.

SALEM (UP) — Gov. Robert D. Holmes today asked the federal government for a 14 million dollar loan to give 12,000 Oregon firsm a reprieve from unemployment tax increases.

80 years ago – 1938

Virtually all candidates in county races today had completed filing petitions. Unless additional candidates appear on the scene prior to the deadline for filing, which is Monday at 5 p.m., only one race will be contested in the primaries.

County Agent W. Wray Lawrence today mailed out detailed instructions concerning the 1938 farm act to 1200 farmers in Wasco county.

WASHINGTON, April 1. (UP) — A report by a member of the federal communications commission today proposed a 25 per cent cut in all telephone rates and asked congress to impose broad regulatory powers over the four billion dollar American Telephone and Telegraph company.

HONOLULU, T. H., April 1. (UP) — The navy today abandoned all hope for six men aboard a giant bombing plane that disappeared during U. S. battlefleet maneuvers early Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, April 1. (UP) — The social security board revealed today that the business recession and increased unemployment have placed a heavy financial burden on states administering relief to the needy aged.

100 years ago – 1918

William Phillip Simms and Henry Wood, United Press staff correspondents with the British and French armies in France, are today on the actual scenes of the world’s greatest battle, sending the news direct to the readers of The Chronicle. Only four American correspondents are permitted at the British and French fronts.

Oregon farmers and other farmers in the west who have acquired title to valuable farms under the homestead or other public land laws will be saved considerable sums by reason of a modification of the internal revenue regulations ordered today, after Representative Sinnott had made a second appeal for relief from an apparent injustice of present regulation, says the Washington correspondent of the Portland Oregonian.

The following resolution has been adopted by the Wasco County Farmer’s union: Be it resolved, by the members of the Wasco County Farmers’ union, in convention assembled, that we emphatically deny any connection with the so-called Non-Partisan league, and affirm our confidence in our present form of government.

The Knights Templars attended the Easter services at the Methodist church in a body last night.