For the Record for April 1, 2018

Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday April 1, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 200 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported some items were missing from her home.

Billie Ryan Anthony Bowman, 36, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Alana Faye Seidel, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near East 13th and Federal streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in an undisclosed location and is accused of two counts of parole violation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday evening from West 2nd and Hostetler streets.

A use of force report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2700 block of Skyline Road. No further information was made available regarding the incident.

Wasco County

Kelvin Frederick Lucas, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of violation of a restraining order, second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of probation violation.

Treva Jane Meyer, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 30 near Simonelli Road on a warrant for parole violation.

Jaime Roberto Hernandez, 23, Clackamas, was arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation Wednesday evening at the regional jail.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2700 block of Skyline Road after a caller reported he observed some subjects on his friend’s property loading up items from the home. The incident is under investigation.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended early Thursday morning in the 400 block of West 2nd Street after the deputy witnessed the driver known to be suspended driving in the area and attempt to park and leave the vehicle without being seen. A report was taken.

Gilliam County

Lisa Marie Liston, 39, Arlington, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.

John Lloyd Reser, 68, Condon, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Condon and is accused of contempt of court.

Parole/Probation

Randy Sherman Cumiford, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office on five counts of violation.