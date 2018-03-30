Road to recovery can be perilous

On May 1, 2010, Jared Weedman’s life turned upside down after he fell off a horse during the Arlington Rodeo and suffered major injuries that left him paraplegic.

Weedman, 32, of Moro, had been bareback riding when the accident occured, leaving him with a spinal cord injury and broken neck.

For many people, responding to the loss of mobility in a positive way might have been impossible. However, Weedman was determined to overcome his physical limitations, so he summoned the courage to move forward and began adapting to life in a wheelchair.

He was a 2005 Sherman High School graduate who had been a three-sport athlete. He played on the Huskies football, basketball and baseball teams and enjoyed a successful high school career.

After graduating, he went to classes at Walla Walla Community College, where he studied diesel mechanics and graduated in 2008.

Weedman began his rodeo career at age 18 and competed in Northwest Professional Rodeo Association bareback riding events. He entered Fort Dalles Days rodeo events in 2008 and 2009, and competed at other venues in the NPRA schedule as well.

Weedman was a cowboy for six years before the accident.

On the first day of the Arlington rodeo, Weedman was ranked in first place following an eight-second ride that won him a belt buckle with his name engraved on it. He had recorded the day’s highest score.

Although he felt on top of the world, the next day brought the devastating fall.

Weedman was transported by Lifeflight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Tri-Cities, Wash., and hospitalized there for 19 days.

Guy and Barbara Weedman, his parents, later took him to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., near Denver, which was a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital.

The facility specialized exclusively in rehab and research on patients with spinal cord injuries. Weedman was a patient there for two and a half months.

“The first three to four years following my injury were the toughest,” said Jared. “I had no energy, and I didn’t even care about whether I lived or not. I just didn’t want to be here. At some point though, I just kind of had an awakening. I don’t know when that happened, but it might’ve been one of the times when I was in the hospital. I thought, ‘I’m going to be like this for a while, so I just decided that I might as well accept it and get accustomed to this type of lifestyle.”

In 2011, the Weedmans took Jared to a hospital in New Orleans, La., for stem cell implant treatment, which involved some new clinical trials that the family hoped would be successful.

They also traveled to Carlsbad, Calif., to participate in a Project Walk event that they hoped would provide Jared with positive results.

“I always try to have a positive outlook, and I always hope for the best,” Weedman said. “I’m glad to have all the support of my family and friends, the community here and the Grass Valley Baptist Church.

“The pastors have always visited me whenever I was in the hospital, and they have always reassured me that everything is going to be OK because God is on my side.

“I worked with my dad at our wheat ranch all the time when I was younger, but it’s kind of hard to do work like that when you’re in a wheelchair.”

Weedman had sustained knee injuries while playing football as a teenager that ended the football season early for him in both his junior and senior year.

Although he was accustomed to dealing with physical discomfort, the rodeo injuries were a much greater challenge to overcome.

Then he got more bad news to deal with.

In 2016, a doctor gave Weedman a grim diagnosis: medical tests had found nerve damage in his intestines that physicians predicted would probably end his life in a year or less.

That’s when the Weed mans decided to go back to Colorado for a second opinion and treatment they hoped would save his life.

“We went to Denver again and we were at Swedish Medical Center for two and a half months,” said Barbara, 64, who was a special education teacher at Sherman high and elementary schools.

“We have a bike and an exercise mat that Jared has used for his physical therapy that have proven to be very helpful.”

Weedman has endured three major surgeries in the last four years to aid in his ongoing recovery effort. There have also been other health issues that have complicated matters, though.

He recently had surgery for ulcerative colitis, and he’ll be seeking treatment again for the condition with another surgery in April at Oregon Health Science University (OHSU) in Portland.

Jared was also hospitalized at OHSU from November 2016 through February 2017 for treatment of a bowel blockage.

“This sickness seems to have put us back behind the eight ball, and it feels like we’re starting all over again,” said Guy Weedman.

“If Jared could’ve continued his workouts and gained some strength, then we would have been way ahead in the recovery process. When you’re in bed for two and half months, you lose everything.

“We felt like we were gaining strength with his recovery. Then he got sick again, and we had to start back over. It seems like we can never have any good luck with the opportunity for Jared to regain his strength.”

Throughout his terrifying ordeal, there was one thing that Jared could always rely on, and that was a strong support system, including his sister, Erin Rietmann.

She stayed at the Tri Cities hospital with him for 19 days in 2010 and for two and half months when he was at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

Erin, 35, and her husband, Andrew, have a 1-year old daughter, Andalynn, and live in Arlington. Andalynn is Guy and Barbara’s only grandchild.

Guy, 65, operates a 15,000- acre wheat ranch in Moro that was established by his grandparents in 1884. Their home in Moro was built in 1918.

Erin and Andrew also have a 8,500-acre wheat ranch in Arlington.

“The last couple of years have been pretty rough with all the surgeries and being in hospitals so often,” said Weedman. “All of my friends have continued to support me, including Ben Benson, Seth Von Borstel, Garett Philips and my cousin, Colby Weedman. My dad still takes me outdoors to go hunting so that I can still have a little bit of a somewhat normal lifestyle. My parents have really been like nurses and doctors with their great caretaking skills.”

One of Weedman’s many friends who offers continued support is Jake Charleton of Redmond, his riding partner in rodeo events.

Another friend, Matt Doherty, 34, of Folsom, N.M. was also a patient at Craig. Doherty suffered an injury similar to Weedman’s, so he understands the difficulties of limited mobility.

“It’s been a long battle and I hate seeing Jared get so down and frustrated about being in hospitals so much, which is always very difficult thing for him,” said Guy. “He’s very resilient though, he’s got a great attitude and he’s able to bounce back pretty well from anything.”

The Weedmans recently returned from a long road trip in which they traveled around the United States in their 42-foot 2004 Magna Country Coach motorhome.

They departed on Jared’s birthday (Jan. 8) and traveled to Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi before returning home Feb. 20. They visited tourist attractions that included Loretta Lynn’s home in Tennessee, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jared is a country music fan, and his favorite singer is Hank Williams Sr. He said that seeing the historical country music attractions was one of the many highlights.

“We’ve been lucky to have an opportunity to provide Jared with all the help and support that we can possibly give him,” said Barbara. “The traveling we’ve done around the country has also been a benefit as well for Jared, and it was just an amazing experience.”

In 2015, Weedman and his parents went on a guided antelope hunting trip in Douglas, Wyo., through a special program for handicapped people. He was one of 50 applicants and among 15 chosen to participate.

Now on display in his home is the head of the antelope Weedman shot from 40 yards away on that venture.

“That hunting trip was such a great event because people from all over the United States donated their time to come and help,” said Guy. “We had good meals that were provided by all the local sponsors and it was just a really neat event. Everywhere that we’ve gone, we’ve had a tremendous amount of support, which has been a really great thing to see.”

The Weedmans have also been on fishing trips in Alaska and have traveled to Europe, Scotland and Ireland.

“It’s really been a team effort in which we’ve done everything together as a family,” said Barbara of those experiences.

A year ago, Jared gained some independence by moving into his own home on Fairview Road, a couple miles away from his parents’ house.

He lives there with friend and caretaker Stephanie Dousay and his service dog “Peaches,” an Australian shepherd.

“Stephanie has been a tremendous help and she allows my parents to be grandparents and spend time with my niece, instead of taking care of me,” said Weedman.

“I have lots of hope for the future of my recovery. Within the next 10 years or less, there’s a very good possibility that doctors will provide new technology to help people with spinal cord injuries. I feel like someday I will be able to get up and walk.

“My biggest goal is to take at least one step before my parents pass away. I wouldn’t even ask God for anything else other than having the opportunity to take just one step.”

He would also like to go back to college and become a history teacher.

The Weedmans are hoping that after surgery in April, his health issues will improve so he can continue down the road to recovery.