TD splits two at Glencoe Tourney

Hawks snag 11-4 victory over Aloha

The Dalles softball team were back at work in Hillsboro during spring break and salvaged an opening-day split at the Glencoe Tournament Thursday, with a 6-4 loss to Canby and an 11-4 triumph over Aloha in varsity action at Hillsboro Stadium.

After their setback against Canby, the Riverhawks were riding a two-game offensive slump and were vying for a rebound effort versus 6A Aloha squad that had scored 25 runs in the past three games.

TD starter Bailey LeBreton shut down the potent Warrior offense, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game gem.

Aloha staked itself to a 2-0 lead through one inning, but the right-hander settled in by retiring nine batters in a row, four by strikeout, until giving up a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth.

That single, however, turned into a 1-6-3 double play and then, following an error LeBreton struck out the final batter, which kept her team’s 3-2 lead intact.

Fired up by her gutsy pitching, the Riverhawks put together a four-run rally in the fifth frame on a hit by pitch, a single, a double and a home run.

With one out in the fifth, Jessika Nanez was hit by a pitch and Jodi Thomasian added an RBI double to plate Nanez, making it a 4-2 lead.

One out later, LeBreton smacked a two-run home run, which ran the score to 6-2, and Kathryn Bradford followed with a single and two stolen bases, giving TD a 7-2 edge.

The sixth frame was a carbon copy of the fifth, as Nanez reached on a two-out hit by pitch and then Thomasian had an RBI double and scored on a stolen base, swelling the Hawk advantage to 9-2.

Aloha inched closer with two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but LeBreton induced another 1-6-3 double play and struck out the final batter.

Ahead by an 11-4 margin in the bottom of the seventh, LeBreton allowed a leadoff single to start the home half.

She then recorded two groundouts and a strikeout to end the game.

Thomasian, from her leadoff spot, went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a stolen base, three runs and three RBIs to pace TD’s nine-hit attack.

At cleanup, Bradford posted three hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored; Lauryn Belanger and Maddie Troutt added a hit and an RBI apiece; and LeBreton finished 1 for 4 with a home run, a run scored and two RBIs.

Nanez had a sacrifice bunt, stole a base, was hit twice and scored two runs; Emma Weir sacrificed, walked, stole a base and scored; and Ella Salvatori was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

In the opening game, The Dalles tallied eight hits, were issued two walks and a had a batter reach on an error, but ended up stranding six runners, four in scoring position, and also had a runner thrown out at third base in a 6-4 loss to Canby.

Kilee Hoylman had a single, a double and a triple with two runs scored; LeBreton chipped in two hits, one double, and drove in a run; and Thomasian was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

Salvatori had an RBI, Bradford was 1 for 4 with a stolen base; Hannah Wallis went 1 for 2 with a walk and Belanger notched a sacrifice bunt, stole a base and scored a run.

LeBreton got the start versus Canby and gave up two runs on one hit in four innings with four walks and a strikeout to get the losing decision.

Hoylman tossed three innings of three-hit relief and surrendered four earned runs with a strikeout and a walk.

No. 13 The Dalles (3-3-1 overall) finished tournament play Friday against Corvallis and Gresham.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Hawks make a trip to Sandy for a non-league contest.

TD goes 0-4 in Arizona

With one last game in Arizona, The Dalles baseball team was given a chance to play ball at Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Unfortunately, that experience lasted five innings, as the Riverhawks were trounced by an 11-1 mercy-ruled margin by Dakota Ridge, Colo.

Things started promising enough for the Riverhawks in the top of the first inning as Jose Gonzalez reached on a single, stole second base and scored on an RBI groundout by Dalles Seufalemua.

The Eagles tied the game up in the bottom of the first and opened the floodgates with three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings and invoked the mercy rule following a four-run explosion in the fifth.

In all, the Eagles pounded out six hits, received six walks and had four runners reach on errors.

Zach Anderson lasted four innings and gave up seven runs, six earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks to get the loss.

Offensively, The Dalles tallied one hit, Gonzalez’s leadoff single. Seufalemua went 0 for 2 with an RBI, Michael Armstrong reached safely on two walks, and Dominic Smith wound up 0 for 1 with a walk.

The Dalles (1-6 overall) hosts Sandy at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 2 at Bob Williams Field.