10U Crush takes third

The Dalles’ 10U Cherry City Crush posted a 3-2 record for a third-place outcome at a season-opening tournament ending Sunday in Newberg. The Crush defeated the McMinnville Grizzlies by a 10-2 margin in their final contest.

In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Christi Hansen (assistant coach), Sydney Newby, Laci Hoylman and Roger Hoylman (manager), Lillian Marx, Wes Faulkner (assistant coach) and Makaila Collins. Kneeling in the middle row are, from left, Bailey Johnson, Jayden Hansen, Despina Seufalemua, Ava Graves, Bryce Newby and Jackie Begay. In the front are, from left, Makiah Ivan and Siyra Faulkner.

The team heads to Newberg again for a tournament on May 5-6.

