Cherry Festival Run attracts nearly 100 harriers

Nearly 100 harriers turned out for the Cherry Festival 3k, 5k and 10k, Run/Walk held at Dry Hollow Elementary School in The Dalles last Saturday with the 3k event producing the closest finish, as the top four runners were separated by less than three minutes.

Grant Loughmiller and Vincent Ziegenhagen were tied for first place at the finish line with final marks of 13 minutes and 49 seconds.

Taking third place was Jill Niemeyer (15:45), John Iremonger plugged away for fourth (16:26) and Rhett Loughmiller put out a mark of 18:18 to secure fifth-place recognition.

After the top-5 finalists, Ana Loughmiller (19:01), Jenny Loughmiller (19:01), Ritz Loughmiller (20:32), Russel Loughmiller (20:32) and Heather Lantz (22:08) made it into the top-10 overall, out of 26 runners signed up.

Randall Jones dusted the field of 43 in an easy 5k victory after an efficient time of 21:26, besting runner-up, Dustin Jim (24:03) by 2:37.

In third place was John Carter (26:40), John Cooper (27:57) wrapped up fourth, Darlene House notched a 29:06 to get fifth place, and the duo of Aliesha Pfeifer and Shelby von Borstel wound up in a seventh-place tie with marks of 29:13.

Long-distance running standout Amanda Payne hit her stride for ninth place following a final tally of 30:47, Mark Shelquist (30:56) grabbed 10th, Emily Cazares (32:34) placed 11th, Estepani Heredia (32:41) rushed for 12th, and Evan Ortega (32:51) took 13th place.

Joel Ortega (32:51), Kyari McAllister (34:08), Jase Perez (36:00), Anne Reynolds (36:00), TJ Slagle (36:23), James Baldwin (40:37), Rivers Kohltfarber (40:38), and Conner Baldwin (40:38) were all in the top-20.

The 10k race featured 28 harriers vying for local bragging rights, and that honor went to Tim Martin, who had a time of 41:54 to score first place.

Alex Montoya picked up second place after a 44:17, Ben Iremonger tacked on a 45:43 to finish third, Fred Rojas was fourth (46:46) and Kellina Coy strutted home in fifth place (48:40).

Mark Jubitz (51:37), Clark Price (51:41), Daniel Polehn (52:26), Aiden Haynie (52:50) and Ron Webber (53:05) all turned in top-10 marks.