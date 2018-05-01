Hawks net seventh at Crook County Invite

Leading up to Monday’s final regular-season tournament, The Dalles boys’ golf team had averaged 414 on the scorecards, but have shaved down several strokes along the way, going from 435 on April 16 to 393 last week in Creswell.

Aidan Telles placed sixth with his 79, Tyler Vassar added an 80 for seventh, and Spencer Taylor dropped 12 strokes from last week in Creswell to score a personal-record 102 to help the Riverhawks to a 371 and seventh place at the Crook County High Invitational at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.

“I am very happy with the way the boys have stuck with it and improved on their totals,” TD head coach Dan Telles said. “These last couple of tournaments have been challenging, so to see them getting better and better shows they are on the right track for districts.”

After the first three Riverhawk golfers, Jonathan Snodgrass cut 11 strokes from his totals last week with a 110 and Aaron Treichel displayed a nine-shot improvement following his 117.

The varsity golfers had to deal with overcast skies, a scattered breeze and temperatures in the mid-40s, in addition to ponds, hazards, dog legs and other challenges on every hole.

On the par-72 municipal course, Ridgeview’s Isaac Buerger dominated the field with five-under 67 to pick up medalist honors by three shots over Summit’s William Fleck (70).

Bend’s Parker Krovisky (76) wound up third and Summit teammates Luke Simoneau and Hayden Klein were good for 76 and a fourth-place tie.

Aidan Telles notched another top-10 finish to his season marks for sixth place, and the trio of Vassar, Tyler Hein (Bend) and Luke Reynolds (Ridgeview) ended tournament play tied for seventh place after an 80 on their scorecards.

Ben Daniels (Molalla) and Jared Geier (Pendleton) each hit for an 81 to wrap up 18 holes in a tie for 10th place.

Staked by the play of Fleck, Simoneau and Klein, Summit (309) claimed first place in the team standings with a 17-shot edge over Bend (326).

Ridgeview (345), Pendleton (345), Mountain View (363), Redmond (369), The Dalles (371), Crook County (374), Molalla (375) andSisters (426) represented the other schools in the 10-team field.

Now that the regular season is in the books, the Riverhawks turn their focus on fine-tuning different aspects of the game over the next week to prepare for the two-day 5A Special District 2 Championships at Emerald Valley Golf Club Monday in Creswell with a tee time of 9 a.m.