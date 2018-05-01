Huskies are making big moves

On a team with players from Sherman, Condon and Arlington, it can take some time before all the pieces gel.

It appears the No. 10-ranked Huskies are picking the right time to get in a groove, as they extended their winning streak to eight games after a two-game sweep over Dufur by finals of 13-3 and 10-0 Saturday in Blue Mountain Conference baseball action in Moro.

Sherman took a 2-0 lead through one frame and then broke the contest open with a nine-run second inning.

Down 13-0 in the fifth, Dufur staged a three-run rally, but had a runner thrown out at second base for the final out.

Sherman had 11 hits, with Trey Homer going 2 for 3 with an inside-the-park home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Jacob Shandy added two hits, two runs and an RBI, Bradley Moe went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI.

Diego Valdez notched a hit in three at-bats and scored twice and Treve Martin went 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch, two runs and an RBI.

Jacob Justesen tossed 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with a strikeout and five walks to get the win.

Justin Eiesland was 1 for 2 with a run scored and Russell Peters had a hit, two walks and a run scored to lead Dufur’s five-hit attack.

Jacob Peters went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI; Seth Harvey chipped in a hit and two RBIs, Caleb Olson notched a hit and Jake Dollarhide reached on a walk.

In the second game, Sherman scored a 10-0 mercy-ruled win, as they had 12 hits and starting pitcher Brett Troutman got the win on the mound with a strikeout, a walk and no hits allowed in two innings of work.

The Huskies scored twice in the first inning, added three in the second, two in the fourth and three in the sixth for their lopsided win.

Justesen went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Moe notched two hits, scored two runs and drove in another in four at-bats; and Trey Homer was 1 for 2 with two walks, a stolen base, a run scored and two RBIs.

Troutman had two hits and a run scored, Martin was 1 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, Valdez put in a 1 for 3 effort with a run and two RBIs; and the duo of Wade Fields and Jace Troutman each collected a hit, a run scored and a stolen base apiece.

The Rangers mustered one hit in six frames, Olson going 1 for 2. Russell Peters reached on a walk in two at-bats and Curtis Crawford went 0 for 2 with a hit by pitch.

Louis Red Cloud tossed a complete-game 12-hitter with two strikeouts and two walks. Of the 10 runs allowed, five were earned, as the Rangers committed five errors.

Dufur heads to Heppner for a league doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, while first-place Sherman makes a trip to Culver for a twinbill starting at 11 a.m.