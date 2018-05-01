For the Record for May 2, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 2, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 26, 7:17 p.m. – Vehicle versus bicyclist, non-injury crash, West 6th and Snipes streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

April 27, 9:24 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

April 28, 6:11 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 48. Subaru drove off the road and over an embankment. Male driver was lifeflighted to a hospital in Bend. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 29, 11:39 p.m. – Crew responded to Highway 197 in Dallseport on a request for mutual aid assistance from Dallesport Fire Department on a ground cover fire. The agency assisted in knocking the flames down.

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Thursday, 14 on Friday, seven on Saturday, and four on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to The Dalles Bridge Thursday morning after a caller reported that a subject dropped a dog off in the area and fled. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Robert Alan Davidson, 32, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop near East 12th and G streets and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 3800 block of Crates Way after a victim reported a wallet was stolen from his work vehicle.

A second-degree criminal mischief report was taken Thursday evening from the 1100 block of Dry Hollow Road after a victim reported his tires were slashed.

Police responded to West 2nd Street near the Interstate 84, exit 83, overpass Thursday evening after a victim reported being assaulted at a homeless camp in the area.

Police responded to East 1st and Washington streets Friday morning after a caller reported a vehicle parked in a no parking zone. The vehicle was towed.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday afternoon after staff reported they had a female subject in custody for shoplifting. The female was cited and released for second-degree theft.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Friday evening after staff reported a female suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise. The area was searched but the suspect was not located.

Police responded to the railroad tracks near West 2nd and Pentland streets after railroad staff reported several subjects were on the tracks. Three juvenile males were located and cited for criminal trespassing. They were released to their relatives.

A death report was taken Friday evening from the 1000 block of Vey Way.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 17th Place Friday evening after a caller reported he caught his daughter with stolen property and she began to cut herself. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from the 200 block of East 2nd Street after officers helped medical staff with the victim of a fall.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of West 9th Street after a vehicle window was reported broken.

Kasandria Michelle Harlan, 23, no listed address, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of harassment and resisting arrest.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday morning from the 200 block of West 9th Street after a window in a vehicle was broken.

A drug report was taken Saturday morning from the 2600 block of West 2nd Street after staff found a vial of drugs on the property. The items were seized to be destroyed.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday morning from the 800 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was tagged with graffiti.

A criminal mischief report as taken Saturday morning from the 2000 block of West Scenic Drive after a victim reported his vehicle window was broken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 3400 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported a window to her vehicle was smashed out.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 100 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported someone was selling his scrap metal without his knowledge.

Police responded to East 1st and Federal streets Saturday afternoon when a caller reported observing two juveniles fighting.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday evening from West 9th and Kingsley streets.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 300 block of Lincoln Street after staff reported a vehicle fled without paying for gas.

Cody James Woodruff, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening near West 1st and Union streets and is accused of second-degree theft.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Saturday evening from the 2500 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported a male suspect was continuing to text him after being told not to.. .

Police responded to the 600 block of East 10th Street Saturday evening on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 800 block of Hostelter Street Saturday evening on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the female involved who stated she and her son were in a physical dispute. The son had fled prior to police arrival. A report was taken.

Albert David Lucero, 28, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near East 3rd and Court streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Alejandro Moreno, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of strangulation and violation of a release agreement.

Police responded to the regional jail early Monday morning to serve an inmate with a local warrant. A report was taken.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Irvine Street Thursday afternoon after a caller reported a subject attempted to get into her trailer. It was determined to be a civil issue and not criminal.

Deputy responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Friday afternoon after a caller reported a neighbor was working on his vehicle when it fell from the block onto him. Lifelight was launched and the subject was transported to a hospital out of the area.

An agency assist report was taken Friday evening from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after deputies helped with a theft report.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Upper Fivemile Road Saturday afternoon on a report of a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday evening near West 2nd and Pentland streets after assisting city police in locating trespassers on the railroad.

Joseph Walter Burgener, 42, Wamic, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Wamic and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

A death report was taken Sunday evening from the 2100 block of State Road.

Oregon State Police

James Harvey Putnam, 45, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of Irvine Street for second-degree failure to appear.

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Saturday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84. The vehicle was impounded.

Brandon Gerome Aalbers, 36, Lyle, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 85 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ben Ian Frank, 31, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Highway 30 on a warrant for parole violation and two counts of probation violation.

Gilliam County

Adan Vargas Lopez, 24, Prineville, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 97 near milepost 100 and is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Kris Wayne Metzker, 44, Arlington, was arrested Saturday evening in Arlington and is accused of third-degree theft.

Zachary Edward Taylor, 42, no listed address, was arrested Sunday evening near Interstate 84, milepost 123 and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass.

Regional Jail

Forrest Ethan Wanous, 52, Goldendale, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday on two local warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

Mark David Borghese, 52, Arlington, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for violation of a release agreement.

Ferman Brian Tufti, 58, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Timothy Francis McCabe, 31, Prineville, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for probation violation.

Ashlynne Rochelle Danzuka, 25, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Cynthia Rene Call, 33, Wishram, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Alexandria Ann Pugliese, 28, Sandy, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and interference with a police officer.

Patti Renae Atkins, 43, Goldendale, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Michael James Minson, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations and two counts probation violation. James Edward Wham, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.