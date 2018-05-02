Letter to the Editor: Appreciate teachers

To the editor:

May 7-11 is “Teacher Appreciation Week." I am hoping that some of you will take a couple of minutes to let the teachers in your lives know how they may have inspired you or helped you to believe in yourself. A simple note to your favorite teacher or teachers will mean a lot to them.

I have been fortunate enough to have had several great teachers, and although very few of them are still alive, I could never forget my wonderful, loving and kind first grade teacher, Wilma Smith (Townsend).

She was the one who really made me love school and taught me to read.

Mel Omeg, a sixth grade teacher at Dry Hollow, was the teacher who inspired me to become an educator when I job-shadowed him, And, I could never forget Al Miller, who was like a second father to me and many of those who were on his teams.

These are just a few of the outstanding teachers I’ve had in school. There are many more. To them and the others, I say, “Thank you. I love you.”

It’s my hope that this letter brings about some great memories of teachers you’ve had in school and that maybe had a positive effect on your life. Please, take a moment to let them know that!

Courtney Kiser

The Dalles