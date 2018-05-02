Letter to the Editor: Fresh perspective

To the editor:

In these complex times, I feel great optimism about Kathy Schwartz’ candidacy for Wasco County commissioner. She brings with her a wealth of experience with county government and connections with people throughout our county. She doesn’t come to us with all the answers, but rather she keeps her mind open as she listens to many different voices. We can trust her to deeply listen to both our concerns and our ideas for solutions. Her approach is both collaborative and inclusive. Each of our voices matter to her. She believes that together we can solve problems at the local level.

Kathy feels strongly about transparency in governmental decision making and, as commissioner, would make that a priority. She would continue to talk with people in local agencies and each of the city governments, as well as the citizens of Wasco County, to gather information and deal with the many challenges facing our county. She has identified and researched, among others, issues of housing shortages, aging, health care, agriculture, recreation, tourism, immigration and the declining water quality of the lower Deschutes River.

Kathy brings a fresh perspective, high energy, enthusiasm, and integrity to all she does. I urge you to vote for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County Commissioner.

Carole Anderson

The Dalles