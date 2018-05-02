Letter to the Editor: Outstanding choice

To the editor:

This May, we have the opportunity to create a well-rounded county commission by electing Kathy Schwartz. Kathy will add a different perspective to the commission with her expertise in health and social services. Kathy recently made a visit to our farm to learn about issues impacting wheat farming in Wasco County, and I found her to be very enthusiastic about serving on the commission.



She is really making an effort to reach out and learn about the concerns of all Wasco County residents during the course of her campaign. On her website, she has researched and discussed a broad array of issues including tourism, housing, concerns of residents in south county, health care and many others.



Take some time to get to know this outstanding candidate for county commission and I'm sure you will want to cast your vote for Kathy Schwartz!

Amy Kaser

The Dalle