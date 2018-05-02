Letter to the Editor: Reliable candidate

To the editor:

Integrity and accountability are buzzwords that we always hear in campaign promises, yet we often see nothing of those promises once the elections are done. I think this is a trend that is becoming increasingly common, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

We have the power to vote for whomever we decide and, from her 15 years of experience working for county government, I believe Kathy Schwartz will be a reliable commissioner for Wasco County.

Erich Nadler

The Dalles