Letter to the Editor: Schwartz is diverse

To the editor:

We live in a time of change. It seems as if hopefulness in our future lies in our openness to participation.

Over the last year I have had the pleasure to work closely with Kathy Schwartz in various civic engagements in The Dalles.

Upon meeting her, I was immediately impressed with her can-do attitude and her leadership abilities. I have watched her give comfort to people who feel overwhelmed and defeated in the moment. She has reached out to those folks and encouraged them to get up and participate, to look forward to what they can do to change their situation, and to ﬁnd pleasure in working with their friends and neighbors to create a better tomorrow.

She has a diverse set of skills which she can put to use when she engages with people. Those skills have been built from her work experiences, which include giving service to others as a registered nurse at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, earning a master’s in health administration and becoming director of public health for Sherman and Wasco counties. From her work experience, she is familiar with health care issues, policy, and ﬁnances.

She is ﬂuent in Spanish and familiar with the broad scope of issues in Wasco County government.

I am impressed with her ability to listen and to ask good questions. I ﬁnd her inventive, competent and engaging.

She is a good communicator and has the ability to reach out, listen to divergent points of view, compromise and build bridges so that problems can be solved.

We are fortunate to have a candidate who can help us work together and ﬁnd common ground in which we can participate and build a better community.

Join me in voting for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner on May 15.

John Nelson

The Dalles