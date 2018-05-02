Letter to the Editor: Support Schwartz

To the editor:

Having served 10 years as a Wasco County commissioner, several of those years during which Kathy Schwartz was the administrator of the Wasco/Sherman Health Department, I feel I can relate well the things I saw in Kathy as she led her department.

I found her to be very approachable, respectful, efficient, knowledgeable and always ready to answer any questions. During management meetings or during her time giving reports to the Wasco County court, she was always well prepared and accountable. One of her many strengths was her willingness to work with all other department heads and staff.



I think the thing I most admire about Kathy was that she was so well respected, not only by all of the department heads, her staff and health colleagues, but by the county commissioners she served under in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties, and her peers at the state level on the many committees she was appointed to and continues to serve on.

Kathy is very quick to learn and eager to find compromise. I believe she will bring a breath of fresh air to Wasco County government.

Having been a county employee for many years she understands one cannot be an expert in every field, but she has shown she is willing to get out in the county, learn all the issues.

Her experience, diversity and ability to recognize the issue, research it, learn it and work with others to solve it is the reason we need to elect Kathy Schwartz to Position #3 on the Wasco County Board of Commissioners.



Sherry Holliday

Maupin