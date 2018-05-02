Letter to the Editor: Vote for Carpenter

To the editor:

I’m supporting Sam Carpenter for governor. I have worked with Mr. Carpenter for almost a year. It is my belief that it is important to vote for people who have actual experience in business, employment, accounting, manufacturing or in some practical way, experience life and have knowledge in organizing and operating a business.

Sam is such a person, with years of successful management experience. In my opinion, when compared to other candidates, Sam is head and shoulders above the others in his capacity to manage the state of Oregon.

Oregon needs his leadership now more than ever. For more, go to makeoregongreatagain.com Vote Sam Carpenter for governor.

Jack Hay

The Dalles