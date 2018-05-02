Letter to the Editor: What’s with people?

To the editor:

Once again, I experienced the “what’s good for me is good for you” society. What’s with people bringing their companion animals into a place of business?

I was at Les Schwab and in walked a lady with her dog. The dog was barking at people and, to some people, this would be a threat. Obviously, this animal was not a trained “service animal.”

To make matters worse, the woman sitting across a small table with a baby in a carrier placed the carrier on the floor and let the dog sniff the baby. I about had a heart attack.

Please, please, people, think about the ramifications that could happen with people bringing their dogs into public places that are not a trained service animals.

Write your commissioners, legislators, governor —anyone you can think of — to make specific laws about companion animals in public businesses.

Sherry Bird

Tygh Valley