Letter to the Editor: What’s with people?

To the editor:
Once again, I experienced the “what’s good for me is good for you” society. What’s with people bringing their companion animals into a place of business?
I was at Les Schwab and in walked a lady with her dog. The dog was barking at people and, to some people, this would be a threat. Obviously, this animal was not a trained “service animal.”
To make matters worse, the woman sitting across a small table with a baby in a carrier placed the carrier on the floor and let the dog sniff the baby. I about had a heart attack.
Please, please, people, think about the ramifications that could happen with people bringing their dogs into public places that are not a trained service animals.
Write your commissioners, legislators, governor —anyone you can think of — to make specific laws about companion animals in public businesses.
Sherry Bird
Tygh Valley
