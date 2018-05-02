Master Gardener plant fair May 12

Start your garden off right!

Get your plant starts from your local Wasco County Master Gardeners at our annual Spring Plant Fair Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, located at Fifth and Union streets.

There will be hundreds of varieties of annual and perennial plant starts, including ornamental flowers, vegetables and herbs.

There will be a large selection of tomatoes — including heirloom varieties — as well as petunias, basil, hot and sweet peppers, pumpkins and squashes, cucumbers, alyssums, celosia, geraniums, nasturtiums, salvias, zinnias, chives and much, much, more.

It will be a well-rounded selection of all your favorite standbys, along with some exciting plants that will be sure to pique any gardener’s interest.

All of the plant starts are grown right here in The Dalles by Master Gardeners in partnership with detained students at the Juvenile Detention Facility at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR).

The greenhouse is a mentorship program that serves the students by providing a hands-on learning environment to explore sustainable greenhouse horticulture, as well as community-building and the opportunity to work as a team alongside knowledgeable adults.

This program is a fulfilling learning environment for both the youth and the Master Gardeners.

As one student wrote in a letter, “Going to the greenhouse is like being free, because all thoughts are lost and you are surrounded with nothing but good vibes and life. The sun feels great and you learn a lot.”

Master Gardeners enjoy sharing their knowledge, honing their own skills, and practicing a cooperative working environment.

“I just really like the people,” said Jens Fredericksen, a Master Gardener since 2010. “I have always felt the program helps all of us.”

Proceeds from the plant sale benefit both the Juvenile Detention Facility and the Wasco County Master Gardener Association, allowing continued horticulture education for the students and for the community at large.

There will be activities for kids, and local garden vendors, including Sandoz Garden Crafts, Humble Roots Farm & Nursery, and local worm castings.

There will also be food for sale, provided by The Dalles Farmers’ Market, with lots of locally-sourced items.

Soil experts from Sawyer’s True Value will be on hand and, of course, you can get your plant questions answered by OSU Master Gardeners.

Absolutely no sales before 9 a.m.

See you there!

The Master Gardener program is part of the Oregon State University Extension Service. Master Gardeners are volunteers that serve their communities as garden educators and plant problem diagnosticians.

Michelle Sager is the Master Gardener Education Program Coordinator for OSU Extension Service, Wasco County.