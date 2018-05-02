For the Record for May 2, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday May 2, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 30, 8:35 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 2500 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for driving while suspended. Another driver was taken to the hospital for a back injury sustained during the crash. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 30, 12:59 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street on a report of a water flow alarm. The vacant space was checked with no fire or smoke showing upon arrival. No problem was found.

April 30, 5:43 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a bark chip fire. Upon arrival a small area of smoldering bark chips were located. Water was placed on the landscaped area and crew made sure the fire was extinguished.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Monday.



Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into overnight and had some items stolen from within.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 100 block of East 2nd Street.

Police responded to the area of West 8th and Honey Do streets Monday morning after a caller reported an aggressive dog in the area. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Shonn David Watson, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street on a local warrant for parole violation.

A hit and run report was taken Monday afternoon from West 6th and Webber streets after a caller reported a pickup was struck by a smaller blue vehicle which fled the scene after the incident.

A runaway report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1300 block of East 13th Place.

Aigaalofivao Talimao, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 100 block of West 2nd Street on a Hood River warrant for contempt of court.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from East 12th and Dry Hollow streets after a caller reported a newspaper rack was stolen.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of West 11th Street after a victim reported a ramp for her dog was stolen from her property.

John Michael Remington, 29, Tillamook, was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in the 400 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A hit and run report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 2900 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her trailer was struck by a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Monday afternoon after a victim called to report her aunt opened two credit cards in the victim’s name. An identity theft report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.

Regional Jail

Erik Wayne Hultberg, 29, Redmond, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Megan Kristine Hadsell, 27, Woodburn, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for probation violation.